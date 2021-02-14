Deer River Schools will see Kindergarten through fifth graders returning to everyday in-person learning starting Monday, Feb. 22, 2021.
According to a Feb. 5, 2021 press release from Independent School District 317, the Board of Education engaged in a work session on Feb. 3, 2021 and came to a consensus on a proposed learning model transition resolution.
The resolution, adopted at Monday’s regular school board meeting, was adopted unanimously.
“Sixth graders were already offered everyday instruction effective January 26, 2021,” stated Deer River Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Pesta. “Grades seven through 12 will change to everyday in-person option on March 8.”
He continued, “Our District is also committed to maintaining the Warrior Online option to all students for the remainder of the school year, regardless of whether it continues to be required through executive order. Each school will communicate directly with families to explain the process for making your learning model choice for each of your enrolled children.”
The press release stated, current executive orders require that the public school teachers be provided with two preparation days to ready themselves for a change to full in-person instruction. Therefore, all grades K-12 classes will be cancelled for February 12 and February 19, 2021.
Those days would still count toward instructional year, but no lessons beyond enrichment activities would be assigned.
King Care and Invest Early Preschool would still operate on those two preparation days.
After Feb. 22, the District is no longer required to offer free childcare for the families of essential workers. The District would also return to regular school age care and extended day programming through the Boys and Girls Club effective February 22, 2021. After school sponsored activities would continue as scheduled.
Dr. Pesta stated, “We apologize in advance for any disruption to your schedules created by these two non-school days. We believe the opportunity to move forward ti normal is worth the inconvenience.”
Feb. 5, marked their 92nd day of hybrid instruction, which has provided consistency during a challenging first half.
The press release stated, local public health data indicates COVID-19 case rates are lower than any time since October.
One hundred and fifty of the District’s staff members and bus drivers have received their first dose of a vaccine and they continue to offer bi-monthly on-site COVID tests for the employees.
“We are optimistic that these trends and layers of protection will safely support higher occupancy rates at our schools and we stand ready to adjust if warranted,” Dr. Pesta said. “Please remember that as we transition, the school experience will still look more like September 2020 than 2019. Our Safe Schools Plan will remain intact with the exception of expanding from 50 percent occumpancy to approximately 85 percent.”
Warrior Online remains a viable option for families who wish to be more cautious, prefer not to be subject to the safety guidelines in place at school, or believe that online instruction has been a good match for their child.
