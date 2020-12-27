“Better days ahead,” Deer River Schools Superintendent Jeff Pesta stated, at the Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 regular school board meeting.
Dec. 14, was Deer River Schools, 70th school day, which equals 44 percent of the minimum school year required by the State of Minnesota.
Pesta said, “Thank you to our staff for creating and implementing a quality plan to enable both in-person and online options for Deer River students.”
“It’s quite an accomplishment,” Pesta said. “It’s really good to reflect back on how far we have come, and looking for better days ahead! We are going to get 160 days.”
Hopefully in January, Pesta mentioned, we will be looking at a vaccination opportunity for our staff. The superintendent also referenced COVID numbers for Cass County, trending down in the right direction. The number one age range in Cass County he stated was 19-29, and second highest is 5-18.
“In Cass County, it’s really been the younger age groups,” Pesta said.
Overall, Deer River Schools has had 30 student COVID cases, and 16 staff cases, which equals out to 4% of the staff and students having been impacted over the course of the whole year.
“Other than the one day you are familiar with, we have been able to be open, every day,” Pesta said. “When you look at those numbers, it does seem like our plan is effective. Right now, we have been able to staff. Post Thanksgiving break, we are staffing better, than we were prior to Thanksgiving. Plan to come out of Winter break in the hybrid.”
In other business:
Public forum was at 5:45 p.m.
A truth in taxation hearing, with discussion of the fiscal year 2021 budget and 2020 payable 2021 levy with public input was at 6 p.m. Discussion was had about school district factors affecting taxes, how property tax is determined and also the levy cycle. The district tax levy saw a 1.01% increase. A change in market value, enrollment numbers, local decisions, among others led to the small increase.
Pesta discussed the World’s Best Workforce Presentation, with the first goal being all students ready for school. Pesta said 100 percent were screened this fall. Thirty-three were screened prior to the school year and seven more were caught up during the month of September. All 40 were screened.
“Primarily, they come into kindergarten, ready to learn,” Pesta said.
Goal number two is all students in third grade achieving grade-level literacy.
The percentage of grade three students at King Elementary School who score at or above grade level targets as measured by the Reading MCA-III will increase from 54.9% in 2019 to 63% in 2020, which is incomplete due to the MCA-III assessments being canceled due to the pandemic.
Goal three, close the achievement gap(s) among all groups, with goals being incomplete due to the pandemic.
Goal four, all students career and college ready by the time of graduation. The percentage of students meeting three or four college ready benchmarks on the Spring ACT administration will increase from 22 percent in 2019 to 25 percent in 2020 (incomplete due to the schoolwide ACT assessment that was canceled due to the pandemic).
Goal five, all students graduate from high school, the MDE calculated five-year graduate rate will increase from 81.3 percent in 2018 to 89 percent in 2019, which is complete. The five-year graduation rate posted on the Minnesota Department of Education School Report Card in 2020 was 89.8%.
Achievement and Integration report, to pursue racial and economic integration, increase student achievement, create equitable opportunities, reduce academic disparities was presented.
Jackie Knowles, Bergan KD, spoke about the fiscal year 2020 audit presentation which contained information related to government auditing standards (lack of segregation of accounting duties and audit adjustments), report on results of single audits performed in accordance with Uniform Guidance, report on the results of testing on Minnesota Legal Compliance, financial analysis.
In other business, the board:
Approved minutes of the regular November 9, 2020 meeting.
Approved November 2020 accounts payable/payroll/transfers.
Approved the consent agenda.
Certification of the 2020 payable 2021 final levy at $2,378,088.65 was approved.
Approval of the fiscal year 2020 fund balance transfer.
Approved the annual resolution designating combined polling places.
Jen Stefan, King Elementary School Principal, stated “last week was the hour of code. It’s a worldwide event. It’s a coding challenge, at this point, over 1,000,000 students have participated in. It’s definitely something students look forward to participating in.”
Stefan added, “We did conduct conferences in November,” via Zoom.
Normally, they were averaging 90 to 95 percent, for conference attendance, for over Zoom 75 to 80 percent participated via Zoom, some in addition to that, were conducted over the phone.
“There was a lot of support, that came from families, to teachers,” Stefan said. “This was the first opportunity, since our outside open house, to really have some time with our families. We will probably follow a similar procedure in February.”
Stefan talked about training through Peacemakers, adult social and emotional learning. “It’s a training, we will participate in once per month, the rest of the school year,” Stefan said. “It’s practices help teachers regulate themselves, to help them bring calm into the classroom.”
Joe Akre, Deer River High School Principal, wanted to pay tribute to staff and students at the high school, as they are really following the safe school plan.
“We had a spike, where we were doing some scrambling,” Akre said. “I’m very happy to say, we are running about as normal staff wise, as we would on a normal year.”
“We have two learning hubs, one in Ball Club, and one in Inger,” Akre said. “COVID is causing a lot of stress on our kids, and this is just one of the ways.”
Lead school nurse, is really bogged down in COVID, and she may not be able to teach the certified nursing course in spring. Akre is working with Itasca Community College on a plan.
“It’s going to happen, we just need to figure out the what-ifs that go with that,” Akre said.
Akre said the school councilors pushed out a program, Cogneto, it’s done virtually and it will help staff, to work and connect with the students.
“It increases the ability to recognize when students are in distress,” Akre said. “And gives tools to work with families in a time of need.”
“It’s been pretty widely used across the State, especially during this time of COVID,” Akre said.
Activities Director, Brent Schimek, didn’t know the exact dates of winter sports and was hopeful practices would start the 21. Nine practices need to be had before an event.
“Once they get started, they want to keep it rolling, they don’t want major interruptions from spikes,” Schimek said.
Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) Excel winners, Tait Kongsjord and Regan Lind, who will go on to the State competition which will be announced in February.
Buildings and grounds, completed the work with Siemens installing and implementing Desigo HVAC control software, working with Siemens to install outside air dampers at King, on hold for decision on how to proceed with purchase of rooftop fall prevention fencing and warning line. Schimek said they continue to purchase COVID related PPE items, ordered new cafeteria tables for King, met with Filtrations Systems to review our HVAC filter program and needs and have received updated listings of the HVAC filters. They are still without their full time maintenance position.
Full Service Community Schools Coordinator, Deanna Hron, looking at adding transportation with Nortran. They have also started meeting weekly to talk about students in the high school, and put some supports together for students struggling in the high school. Had a pop up pantry before Thanksgiving, over 70 families came.
“People are always very appreciative,” Hron said. “Still working on the pantry at the high school. I’m thinking maybe after Christmas, we will have that pantry up and running as well.”
Part of the grant, was to bring in social and emotional learning. “We have had a lot of positive comments from staff, like Jen said, it wasn’t mandatory.” There were about 20 teachers, and I know several went out and told a friend. “It was all about self care.”
“Where is the pantry at the high school going to be at?” Antilla asked.
“It’s downstairs, what used to be the in-school suspension room,” Hron said.
Antilla said, “I want to say thank you to Sarah Bellefy, this is your last meeting.”
“Thank you,” Bellefy said.
The Itasca County Board of Commissioners has distributed approximately $34,000 of their CARES Act allocation to the Deer River Schools. The funding is intended to support the technology and internet access required for effective online instruction options during the pandemic.
“They have also done that for other Itasca County public schools,” Pesta said. “We have been using that money, for families that need internet access.”
Congratulations was given to the cross-county running, volleyball and football teams on completion of their modified seasons. The athletes, coaches and parents demonstrated Warrior-like determination to make these events possible.
“The good news is that we had the seasons,” Pesta said. “Ya, they were different, but they didn’t lose that opportunity.”
The district is in the process of transitioning to a new website host with a format that will better support communication with the public regarding the impacts of COVID-19. The new website utilizes our district identity guide to reinforce the Deer River brand. Both the current website at www.isd317.org and the new website www.isd317.net will operate simultaneously until all improvements have been completed.
An organizational meeting will be held Monday, January 11, 2021 at 6 p.m.
