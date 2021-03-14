Monday, Deer River Schools, shifted their base learning model and started daily instructions. It was stated at Monday’s regular meeting of the Deer River School Board that some students hadn’t even been in the high school this school year yet.
In other business:
The board opened their meeting with the pledge, with some members attending in person, others via Zoom. School board member Lloyd Kongsjord was absent.
Approved the minutes from the February 8, 2021 meeting as read.
Approved the accounts payable/payroll/transfers for February 2021.
Approved the consent agenda as read.
The following hires/contract renewals were approved: Brenna Serfling (paraprofessional, effective March 16, 2021), Natalie Bebeau (Academic Tutor, effective March 5, 2021), Sarah Umlauf (ADSIS Instructor, effective March 2021) and Sadie Barrett (Health Services Navigator (.5FTE), effective March 2021).
The following resignations/terminations/non-renewals were approved: termination of Cassidy Norgard (probationary paraprofessional, effective March 11, 2021), in addition, the following others were approved: intermittent leave of absence for Tiffany Johnson (accounts payable/superintendent assistant), leave of absence of Patty Gebhart (special education teacher effective March 3, 2021 to March 31, 2021), leave of absence of Deanna Hron (teacher for the 2021-2022 school year), leave of absence of Polly Sheppard (English Teacher) and leave of absence of Ariel Dowling (special education teacher, effective March 3, 2021 to July 1, 2021) .
Approved the AFSCME Seniority List and DREA Seniority List: “What I like to do, typically in the fall, we would have the board accept the seniority list,” Deer River Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Pesta said. “Once the review period is over, then we are locked in. This is particularly important, as they have regional representation. We need to make sure our seniority list is approved, and is a matter of public record.”
Approved the 2021-2022 school calendar. First day of school for the 2021-2022 school year would be Tuesday, September 1, 2021, with the last day of school Thursday, June 2, 2022. A total of 171 student days, and 181 teacher days.
The option to hold the meeting with virtual attendance remained the same.
Jen Stefan, King Elementary School Principal, gave an update.
“We are back, and just had a few minor mishaps, like not enough garbage cans in the hallways,” Stefan said. “We are pleased.”
“We are shifting our focus to a small group of students, who we are struggling with attendance,” Stefan said.
She talked about mindfulness training for staff, and an adult social and emotional training each month, “focus on the bright spots” and “cultivate compassion”, adding due to a scheduling conflict, February’s was unable to be held.
When talking about specific students that are having difficulties, Board Chairman Travis Antilla questioned who these students were.
“It’s really a variety of students,” Stefan said. “We are definitely supporting some students through that transition.”
Approximately 30 students in the elementary are attending Warrior Online.
Joe Akre, Deer River High School Principal, spoke about the sugar bush up in Inger.
“Very excited about that. Kids are going back out Wednesday, and to gather sap, and to start the boil. It’s been a great Spring for that. Greenway is going to come back for that,” Akre said. “Going back to today being our first face-to-face, we have to remember a lot of our students haven’t been in our building for a year.”
“Some of our sixth graders haven’t been in the high school yet before,” Akre said.
At the time of Monday’s meeting, there were 55 students that were still on Warrior Online.
“We should keep getting more and more students in the building,” Akre said.
He added they are targeting sixth, seventh and eighth grade students in the learning hubs.
Working on some kids’ organizational skills. How they get into that is either teacher or councilor referrals.
“We are going to start registration for the 2021-2022 school year,” Akre said, starting March 22-29, by grade level, starting with the 11th graders and working the way back, and a catch up day for any kids that were missed. “Students in grades eight through 11.”
“Anything on graduation day,” Antilla asked.
“We haven’t had any real direction from the Minnesota Department of Education,” Akre said. “Hopefully we will have something looking more traditional. And make it a little more normal than last year.”
“I’ll follow up on that one a little bit,” Pesta said.
“When I look at the areas, they are either canceling prom, or putting it on hold,” Pesta said. “Let’s look at our current guidelines, start planning” adding Akre has three plans currently set for graduation.
Activities Director, Brent Schimek, explained the are wrapping up the Winter sports season this week. They will start playoffs next week. The playoffs will be non-traditional. And the State tournaments will follow after that.
Spring sports are supposed to start March 29, with first eligible meets on April 8.
“There’s going to be a little overlap with State and Spring sports, but we have that every year,” Schimek said. “We are planning to have a full-slate of Spring sports.”
Schimek also updated the board on buildings and grounds.
“Really nothing there other than the changes, going full-time. Just some tweaking on the safe schools plan. Have the job posted for summer workers this summer, and hoping to get them back on board, for a more normal summer,” Schimek said. “The Window project is going to be done over Easter Break, swapping out some of the older windows in the high school.”
Full Service Community Schools Coordinator, Deanna Hron, stated they have offered the coordinator job to someone who will start on March 15, 2021.
“We are starting to see grief manifesting our classrooms. We are talking about summer school. Hopefully we can do a lot of enriching things, and learning as well,” Hron said. “March 16, 2021, we have another pop-up pantry. Those have all been very well received.”
She continued, “We’ve been doing a lot of stuff with truancy and chronic absences, and trying to figure out some of the root causes of kids missing school.”
Pesta provided an update, accentuating some of the positives including school board appreciation week, FFA week, with activities going on around the school, as well as bus driver appreciation week.
A Deer River Social Studies teacher was featured in a National Magazine, talking about the success tips for working in hybrid settings, as well as featured in a Star Tribune article, too.
“Even though students were prepped, there was still some nervousness, and breakfast time looks different. Some classrooms had 20 some students, and they were tighter. They didn’t know I was showing up, and they were wearing their masks. Even though we couldn’t see their faces, they seemed to be generally happy to be here. I’ve never seen a full school building, so it was an interesting day,” Pesta said. “We are going to focus on a revised budget at our April meeting. The information we are dealing with, will be more relevant in April.”
Other than the first two weeks of school, every student has had free lunches. Effective this week, they couldn’t supply food for road trips.
“We can still order meals, and food service can prepare, but we need to take it out of the fundraising accounts,” Schimek said.
“Looks like we are going to be seeing a four percent decrease in enrollment,” Pesta said, however he added, they have had one of the most consistent enrollments in the area.
“We are currently doing the 14-day quarantine with our students,” Pesta mentioned. “We believe our instruction is the number one thing, but we don’t want sports and activities to influence instruction. If as a District, we want to consider a 7-10 quarantine, we should talk about it at a work session.”
“Currently, our COVID coordinator is recommending we stay for 14 days,” Pesta said. “If the board is going to get involved, we want to do that upfront, and not put the COVID coordinator on the spot.”
He also explained that the majority of the students and families feel in-person learning is most effective.
Pesta talked about the idea of looking at becoming an online provider.
“I’m not recommending us pursuing that as a District,” Pesta said. “If you feel like we should get in that game, then it’s something we should talk about.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.