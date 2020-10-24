Deer River School Board reviewed and approved the emergency school closing procedures at Monday’s regular board meeting. The closing plan highlighted that parents and guardians are the final decision makers regarding their child’s safety.
“I also suggested it is helpful to have your winter and other interruptions to school, a plan that has been communicated with the community,” Deer River Schools Superintendent Jeff Pesta said, also referring to the pandemic. “I went back and looked at updating this plan. I also looked at the pandemic.”
Pesta’s recommendation said we are trying to use more time with weather and use the forecast and plan ahead to close school.
“Just say, once we hit this point, we would be closing school,” so parents could better plan, Pesta explained. “At minus 35 degrees buses start having mechanical problems and we would plan to close.”
He also mentioned a minus 55 degree windchill for closing as exposed skin would be exposed to frostbite within a couple minutes.
“Young people don’t always do what we ask them to do, and it’s a rural district and we need to transport kids,” Pesta said.
Discussion was had and a suggestion that maybe they should close at minus 45 degrees.
“I picked a new number, based on when the buses won’t run properly,” Pesta said.
“Maybe you ask, why have any guidelines at all?” Pesta said. “At this point, we don’t send kids out there and ultimately it is up to the parents. We are trying to set something to reduce our exposure to negligence.”
Pesta stated it is an excused absence to keep a child at home due to weather conditions.
In other business:
• Approved the minutes from September 14, 2020.
• Approved the September 2020 accounts payable/payroll/transfers.
• Approved the consent agenda as read.
• The following hires were approved: Jeff Layman (custodian, effective October 5, 2020), Deann Hron (full service community schools manager, October 1, 2020), Elizabeth Johnson (full service community schools coordinator, November 5, 2020), Kole Schultz (full service community schools parent resource coordinator, effective October 1), Kristy Glines (full service ECSE teacher, September 9), Aaron Drotts (paraprofessional, October 9), Erek Akre (custodian, effective October 12), Aaron Drotts (assistant football coach), Caitlyn Lind (assistant volleyball coach), Talitha Plate (assistant volleyball coach), David Olson (head boys’ basketball coach), Kole Schultz (assistant boys’ basketball coach), Dale Marleau (head girls basketball coach), Steve Berg (head wrestling coach), Kevin Gullickson (assistant wrestling coach), Jude Evans (assistant wrestling coach) and Kari Schultz (cheerleading coach).
Nicholas Koerbitz (movement youth advisor) was a contract renewal. Kole Schultz resigned effective October 1 as a paraprofessional.
The following leave of absences were approved: Cassidy Norgard (paraprofessional), Deanna Hron (teacher), Thea Rendon (teacher), Erin Bastian (teacher) and approved the inter-district transportation contract with Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig school.
• Approved the agreements with Leech Lake Boys and Girls club for childcare. We are mandated to provide care for essential workers Pesta explained.
“We worked with officials on the old agreement there,” Pesta said, adding their was an increase in pay for workers paid out of the coronavirus relief fund.
The school board discussed virtual meetings and to continue as is with the option of being in-person and online.
• Approved the district identity guide.
“We talked about consistency and standardization,” Pesta said. “It takes what you are already doing and makes it professional. We would not be able to stop it nationwide from someone else using it, but if we trademark they can’t take it from us.”
The board reviewed the learning model.
“When the governor released its safe school plan at the end of July, they allowed schools to begin planning, and created a customizable approach for communities compared to this Spring.”
“My recommendation in August was to open in hybrid,” Pesta said, “as we would most likely have to switch to hybrid at some point. And that’s how we have been operating.”
Many days the district is operating at 25 percent, as they analyze their attendance rates.
“Adherence to our plan has been very high,” Pesta said.
When the schools closed last Spring, chemical dependencies and suicides increased.
“We’ve been able to offer three sports this fall, and hope to continue offering Winter sports,” Pesta said.
“Anytime we don’t feel like we don’t have a handle on it, we will go to online for that day, and take a day to think about it,” he said.
Jen Stefan, King Elementary Principal, stated the students are doing great with King Pride.
“Have completed the fall benchmarking where we collect data for our students,” Stefan said. “We are able to still provide interventions. We have an Americore worker that is working on social and emotional supports, working with King Care and younger elementary grades.”
Joe Akre, High School Principal, stated they continue with social distancing. “It’s really a safe working environment. The staff feel good, and the students feel good. So it’s working.”
Mid-terms were October 7. Parent/teacher conferences, October 13 and October 21 from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. would be conducted virtually. Akre explained that as the school year moves forward, he will continue holding meetings to evaluate the hybrid model and possibly make changes. An example of a possible change could be increasing the class period time from 25 minutes to a greater amount of time.
Akre also talked about providing teachers time throughout the week to schedule and make virtual contact with their online students.
Akre said he had parents that had really appreciated all the schools effort and had reached out to him at a recent football game and were really happy with everything that had been done.
Brent Schimek, activities director, explained the section cross country meet was October 12 and 13, and there was no State meet offered by the Minnesota State High School League. Schimek said football can have up to 250 fans with pre-sold tickets and Volleyball can have two fans per roster member. As of now, winter sports season is scheduled and will start in late November and early December.
Spring sports are planning a normal start time in March.
Schimek also updated the board on buildings and grounds and stated they hired two additional full-time custodians, one for each building. They are still working with Siemens to complete the implementation of HVAC software Desigo.
In addition, they adjusted custodial work schedules to implement a COVID cleaning plan. Schimek has also been purchasing many COVID related items (air purification devices, plexiglass barriers, masks, gloves, wipes, hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies). They’re continuing to test, evaluate and repair HVAC systems.
Full Service Community Schools Coordinator, Deanna Hron, explained they were invited to participate in Leech Lake Truancy distance learning parent meetings, with the first meeting back on October 7. Hron said she continues to work with Essentia to get MyHealth app on iPads, which decreases time waiting for COVID results.
She is providing support for students and families at Inger and Ball Club Community Centers and will monitor and adjust needs and sites. The district partnered with Second Harvest to provide family food packs for the long weekend.
Pesta gave his Superintendent’s report. The following is information from the agenda.
Hannah Eckblad and students will provide background regarding the FFA fundraiser. The approval and posting expectations of all district fundraisers under Policy 511 will also be highlighted.
A learning hub concept coordinated by full service schools, Anishinaabe ed and associated staff members will be introduced. On-site support for hybrid and Warrior Online students is being piloted at the Inger and Ball Club Community Centers.
Currently receiving internet installation or are scheduled on an installation list. Otherwise, the district is close to achieving their goal of 100 percent connectivity through wired internet support or alternate wireless options for students. Arvig Communications is finishing eight scheduled installs and Paul Bunyan Communications has been identified by our tech staff as having performed outstanding community service in our strategic partnership to use COVID relief funds to support hybrid and online learning.
The Minnesota Public Employees Insurance Program (PEIP) has provided notice of annual increase of 9.7 percent. This is greater than the 10-year average of three percent due to anticipated COVID related claims.
Minnesota’s Rural Education Association’s (MREA) virtual annual conference is November 15-19. All employees and board members can participate throughout the conference at no extra charge if they register by November 6.
IASC has been awarded a $128,000 ConnectedMN grant to support remote learning during the pandemic.
Jen Drotts and Gerald White teamed up to secure a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) “No Child Left Inside” grant of $50,000. This would be used to support student introduction to various lifetime and cultural outdoor activities.
