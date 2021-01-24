Sixth grade hybrid classes will resume to in-person learning at Deer River Schools Monday.
According to a Facebook post on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, "Just a reminder to sixth grade families, the weekly schedule changes next week. Students in 6th grade hybrid will attend school every day. A letter has been sent home to families with more detailed information. Please contact Deer River High School with questions."
Deer River Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Pesta explained Deer River has a school board work session on Feb. 3 and a regular board meeting on Feb. 11 to review changes in learning models.
"We will be reviewing our local public health data at that time. As of today [Friday], we are looking at Feb. 16 as the first possible date for transitioning some full grades of elementary school back," Pesta said. "Nothing has been confirmed, except sixth graders are currently returning to full-time at the secondary school building. We have continuously been adding full-time schedules to individual students all year long as needed."
In other business, during the Jan. 11 regular meeting of the Deer River School:
After the pledge, the oath of office for School Board Director LuAnn Robinson, was performed.
“I know I am the new guy around town, and there are some very diverse school districts. But it is very rare, when the demographics of the student body, are highlighted in the board,” Superintendent Pesta said as he commended the school district. “When you have been around, I just want you to know, this is very rare.”
Approved the agenda as read with corrections or additions.
Approved the School Board meetings dates for 2021 are as follows: February 8, March 8, April 12, May 10, June 14, July 12, August 9, September 13, October 18, November 8, December 13, and January 10, 2022.
The board discussed area school board compensation rates. School board member Lloyd Kongsjord made a motion to increase the pay by $600 per position ($3,000 for Directors, $3,350 chair, clerk $3,200).
“Dr. Pesta sent out a compensation rate for pretty much the entire state,” Chairman Travis Anttila said.
Anttila said the last time the board members have received an increase was six years ago.
Approved the resolution from the 2021 legal council.
2021 designations remained the same.
Annual District Appointments for 2021 are as follows: Health and Safety (Pam Thompson and Amanda Reed); Negotiations (Reed, Travis Anttila, Lloyd Kongsjord); Meet and Conference (Reed, Thompson, LuAnn Robinson); Facilities/Transportation (Thompson, Kongsjord, Kyle Fairbanks); Community Education (Thompson), Budget and Finance (Antilla, Robinson, Fairbanks); Policy Development/Review (Anttila/Thompson, Fairbanks/Reed, Robinson/Kongsjord); DREA-enriched credit (Thompson).
Election of officers were made by nominations: Chairperson (Anttila), Vice Chairperson (Kongsjord), Clerk (Thompson), Treasurer (Reed).
Annual Liaison appointments for 2021 were made: Minnesota State High School League (Anttila, Reed); Legislative (Robinson); Itasca Area Schools (IASC) (Thompson, Fairbanks).
Approved the 2021 standard mileage rates as follows: 56 cents per mile driven for business use.
Approved resolution authorizing IOwA for 2021.
Approved the resolution to combine the clerk/treasurer and delegate to one person in the business office for 2021.
“There is still a separate clerk/treasurer, you are just allowing district office staff, clerk or treasurer, to prepare the minutes,” Pesta said.
Approved the minutes from the December 14, 2020 meeting.
Approved accounts payable/payroll/transfers for December 2020.
Approved the consent agenda.
No changes were made to the meeting format.
“Nothing has changed in the statute under the pandemic rules,” Pesta said.
Brent Schimek, activities director/building and grounds, gave an update on the middle school sports, which would start Monday, January 18, 2021.
“They will play at least one game each week,” Schimek said.
Due to low numbers for boys and girls basketball, several eighth graders have moved up to junior varsity.
The board discussed the process of letting other leagues use the facility, and how they review safety plans which need to be submitted before facility use.
“They come up with their plan, we don’t come up with their safety plan for them,” Pesta said. “And then we are looking at that priority. Daily instruction is our number one priority. Those activities for high school students, they are our next priority. After that, youth activities and community ed activities. They can submit a safety plan. And we are analyzing them one by one.”
“We are at the point, where we do feel like we can host,” Pesta said, stressing the importance of the safety plan.
“Are parents allowed?” Anttila asked.
“Yes,” Schimek said. “The guidelines got lifted last Wednesday. Section 7 is allowing in two guests per roster member.”
“Things have been changing, sometimes multiple times per day,” Pesta said.
Home competitions are going to be offered on YouTube and spectators can use the fan app, can get scores and running as to where the game is at.
"All ours will be streamed on the YouTube site," Schimek said.
“LuAnn, welcome to the board, congratulations!” Deer River High School Principal Joe Akre said.
"We currently have two learning hubs. Looking at starting a third one, in the high school commons. Staffed two nights a week, from 3:15 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. We will run buses. I’ve laid that out for the board. Estimated cost to run that for the second semester, with transportation, $22,000, running our late buses two nights a week," Akre said.
The board discussed at the elementary level, two goals they have for King Elementary School are closing the achievement gap, focusing on the kids that have had chronic absent days and are setting specific goals for that. Another goal is to use internal assessments with the star program that is used within the district to achieve the goal of reading well by third grade. There is some support coming for the support for boosting reading scores for third graders.
Jennifer Stefan, King Elementary Principal, stated, “The staff at King are eager to have the students back fully in person. We want to be intentional. We have done such a nice job of consistency, in such inconsistent times. We would really like to shift into in-person just once," with no set date given yet.
It was noted the district would need to give teachers two full work days to transition into in-person learning.
“Let’s be deliberate, and take those two days, and that will be the one time we do it," Pesta said. “What our goal is, to make one, learning model, learning change. We are not in a rush."
He added, "We believe, that with the federal funds coming in, will be recommending in February, to continue the paid COVID time off days. If we want to protect our employees, it makes sense to move forward with that."
Pesta talked about the need to update school board photos on the website.
The next regular scheduled school board meeting will be Monday, February 8, 2021 at 6 p.m. at the Deer River High School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.