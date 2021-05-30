The Deer River School Board heard a presentation from Scott Munson, with SitelogIQ, about district facilities planning during the board’s meeting on May 10.
“I think we do some really pretty special things,” Munson said.
They are nationwide and have done projects with Greenway Public Schools, on a $13 million project.
“All we do in Minnesota, is education,” Munson said.
In other business, the school board:
Approved the minutes from the April 12, 2021 school board meeting as read.
Approved the accounts payable/payroll/transfers for April 2021.
Approved the consent agenda as read.
The following hires / contract renewals were made: Tonya Tubbs (long-term substitute teacher effective April 6, 2021 to June 3, 2021); Maggie Swanson (elementary teacher for the 2021-2022 school year); Steve Meyers (industrial technology teacher for the 2021-2022 school year); Debra Hagenbuck (food service effective May 3, 2021); Angela Roehl (food service effective May 3, 2021); Adrianne Carstensen (long-term substitute teacher effective April 26, 2021 to June 3, 2021).
The following terminations and non-renewal of long-term substitutes were made: Megan Major (teacher); Mary Beuch (teacher); Annie Olson-Rieners (teacher); Tonya Tubbs (teacher); Amy Carlstrom (teacher); Adrianne Carstensen (teacher).
Approved the resignation of Justin Isaacs (Industrial Technology Teacher, effective June 4, 2021) and Michael O’Claire (custodian effective May 4, 2021).
Approved the substitute nurse rate of $16.52 effective April 15, 2021; approved the transition of covid coordinator duties from Renee Cole (school nurse) to Dr. Jeff Pesta (superintendent) effective May 22, 2021.
Approved the leave of absence extension for Adriane Carstensen, secretary , through June 3, 2021.
Approved the leave of absence for Jennifer Williams, paraprofessional, effective May 4, 2021 to June 3, 2021.
Reviewed purchase of services for the Community Education Director.
Jen Stefan, King Elementary Principal, was not able to be present, but submitted a report. Pesta explained King’s pow wow was canceled for the second year in a row.
Joe Akre, Deer River High School Principal, gave his update. MCA testing has pretty much concluded.
“Many of our students took the test, completed the test,” Akre said. “For all practical purposes, the testing has been completed.”
Awards night would be Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Honors Society banquet would take place before the awards.
Graduation will still take place Sunday, May 30, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Reif Center in Grand Rapids.
Activities Director, Brent Schimek, stated, “Playoffs are going to get pushed a week later than normal.”
Schimek updated the board on buildings and grounds and explained “getting bids for some summer projects and figure out with Pesek and Stefan to figure out which ones we will want to do.”
Schimek said they are still advertising for a couple of summer workers for King School, as of right now.
Full Service Community Schools Coordinator, Deanna Hron, mentioned they had a vaccination clinic in the gym, trying to get 16+ students vaccinated, and had about 10 students. American Federation of Teachers reached out to her, and she is going to be a panelist talking about rural full-service community schools.
The school board was sent superintendent evaluation packets.
“I’ll be reaching out in the next week or two, to finalize that,” School Board Chair Travis Antilla said.
Pesta, gave an update. Indian Ed Parent Committee had their public hearing on May 5, 2021 and they are still collecting signatures.
“Two things I want to point out. Students in our enrollment that generate aid, is 56 percent of our student body,” Pesta said. “That leads to some of the things we need to do to follow up strategically.”
FFA, two teams placed at the state level.
Pesta updated the board on the status of overnight field trips.
“Right now, my recommendation to the board, is to not plan any overnight or out-of-state field trips yet,” Pesta said. “I told both programs, I am not recommending any overnight travel.”
