ICS Consulting Firm offered a presentation to the Deer River School Board and provided several projects they have worked on in the last seven years during the board’s regular meeting on Monday, June 14.
The district’s long-term facilities management (LTFM) recent projects include playground replacement, partial roofing replacement, heating/cooling control upgrades, completion of classroom renovation and the fire suppression system upgrade.
The ICS representative spoke about windows over 50 years old, approximately 43, for a total of $93,400 and wood siding to be replaced with new metal exterior siding $161,800.
ICS also identified some areas of the roof approaching the end of their useful life, as well as the elementary parking lot, with holes and significant cracking. They explained about five years ago, the parking lot was resealed but it’s at a point where it needs to be redone.
The third, fourth and fifth grade restrooms need remodeling to increase stall size to accommodate wheelchairs and move fixtures. Retiling would be necessary, typically full remodel of floor and all tiling is redone. The Media Center restrooms also need updating. Proposed budget is $215,000 per bathroom, $300 per square foot for a full gut and remodel.
Boiler replacement, shop ventilation improvements (utilized indoor air quality levy), heating/cooling controls upgrades, fire suppression upgrades and exterior painting (scheduled).
“LTFM is not enough dollars to keep up the demands,” the presenter stated, adding in work that needs to be done on bricks separating on the exterior.
The 1968 section of the high school has many of the district’s exterior doors showing signs of their age. Some are showing bad seals and have been caulked. The metal exterior doors are showing signs of rust and should be replaced. The budget was developed based on five new aluminum entrances, three steel single entry doors and two steel double entry doors, with a proposed budget of $125,000. Due to the volatile market in metals, the price could be different.
The presenter talked about the windows in the T panels needing replacement. These units are showing signs of deterioration and are beyond their life expectancy. The entire assembly will need to be replaced which will provide a new finished look to the exterior of the facility, for a total of 58 windows and frames for a budget of $482,400.
Due to no detailed blueprints of the window systems and the uniqueness of the window systems, it would be best to hire an appropriate glazier to remove one window set and replace this summer so that accurate estimates of costs for the other 57 windows could be developed.
ICS suggested breaking down the high school roofing project into three years.
At a minimum, they are looking at 2022 for this.
Adding in the high school parking lot reconstruction, the total proposed budget would be $787,500, and the parking lot would be good for 25 years.
The high school heating and ventilation system updates would cost between $2.9 to $6.4 million, which are due now. They are typically on a 30 year cycle, and the district has almost 40 years on them right now.
They talked about some abatement bonds, being good items to help pay for these costs. Also talked about mobilization costs, and it would be more efficient to bundle the jobs versus spreading them out.
ICS talked about different areas and timelines of when the District could apply for funding.
“The priorities really need to come from your facility people and you guys,” the presenter stated. “At the end of the day it’s your decision.”
“We asked ICS to look at this as a homeowner, and if we choose not to do the upgrades, what do we need to do, to keep them operating for years to come,” Deer River Superintendent Dr. Jeff Pesta said. “It doesn’t mean we can’t look at the upgrades, but would like to look at it in more bite-sized pieces, and going to the voters for improvements too.”
In other business:
Deer River School Board opened their meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance.
“We still are conducting our meetings under COVID protocol,” Deer River School Board Chair Travis Antilla said.
Approved the minutes from the May 6, 2021 Emergency Meeting, as well as the regular meeting minutes from May 10, 2021.
Approved accounts payable / payroll / transfers for May 2021.
Approved fiscal year 2021 revised budget and fiscal year 2022 final budget. Jen Stefan, King Elementary Principal, showed figures, and revenue is down due to lower projected enrollment numbers; down by about 30.
“We are hoping I am way off base,” Stefan said.
“This year at any given time, we have had 40 less students,” Pesta said, due to several reasons. “We are making a conservative estimate. We are hoping that kids who didn’t attend due to COVID, come back. Pretty much every District in the state is dealing with whether this was a temporary impact or not.”
Approved the renewal of the mental health services contract.
“This is similar to what we have had in place for several years, and so that we can receive medical assistance building. The contract is there, and doesn’t look different. It’s just a renewal to continue to work with North Homes,” Pesta said.
Approved the renewal of IASC Special Education Services contract.
Approved the renewal of property and liability insurance coverage.
Approved the summer safe schools plan.
“We need to have a summer school program in place,” Pesta said. “Our case rate seems to be similar to the rest of the region, and we are recommending that this summer session will look a lot like summer sessions two years ago.”
The board discussed the virtual meeting status / pandemic and Pesta stated, “You are no longer required to wear face coverings for meetings.”
The consensus was to look at this month by month.
Stefan talked about summer programming that has already started, with the boys and girls club.
“I would say there were 20 or 25 kids in the building,” Stefan said. “We do have our learning academy summer programming starting next Monday. But it’s looking like we will have a wonderful group of students there. We get phone calls every day in regard to summer school.”
She continued, “A few of our required reports for MDE have been submitted and as part of the ACIS funding there is an end-of-the-year report that was submitted last week. We also have preliminary acceptance of the ACIS funding for next year. So that is very exciting after the needs of our students this last year. It will be good to have our full intervention team into the next school year.
Stefan talked about adding two more elementary teachers and how it would make the second and third grade classes smaller, but would be short-term positions.
Stefan talked about the dress code language, and it does target females, and will have actual language when they do the next reading in July.
Joe Akre, Deer River High School Principal, had a lot of nice comments about graduation and thanked several of the staff and board members.
Activities Director, Brent Schimek, asked for approval of the resolution for renewal of Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) membership.
Schimek also gave an update on buildings and grounds and the board asked how the HVAC system is working. Schimek said they had some gauges tested, and the school was warm enough, but they wanted to be efficient.
In addition, Schimek is working with Siemens to make corrections to new Desigo Program and other HVAC issues; working with ICS to document and find corrections for King HVAC Circulation Pump issues, installed meters on pumps to monitor flow and hired advanced technologies to balance system; received and accepted bids for carpet in two rooms in high school for vinyl flooring in high school nurse’s office and exam room; working on order for rooftop fall prevention fencing and warning lines; hired two student workers for the summer.
Full-Service Community Schools Coordinator, Deanna Hron, explained 452 students received some sort of service, and that is not a duplicated number. After a whole year of pop-up pantries, Second Harvest has designated a day for the first Tuesday of the month through 2021. Anywhere for 40 to 90 cars for each pop up pantry.
“One of the winter days, it was below zero,” Hron said. “I think it’s really positive.”
Hron is presenting on rural full-service schools at national AFT convention in July.
In addition, Hron stated the health care navigator hired begins the week of June 14, 2021 and will work with summer school students. Summer School would begin on June 21.
Antilla said they still need to complete Pesta’s evaluation.
Pesta congratulated the 110th graduating class of Deer River High School that had 48 students meet the local and state requirements to earn their high school diplomas. Deanna Francisco provided the Salutatorian Address.
Pesta extended his appreciation to Ryan Christiansen, Theresa Grossell, Leigh Ayers, Lael Storlie, Tanis Henderson, Zach Truong, Brent Schimek and Joe Akre for their efforts to stage an excellent commencement program at the Reif Center.
The District has applied for and received $38,400 from the Minnesota Department of Education to deliver summer preschool programming for children who were four or five years old by September 1, 2020 and have not yet attended Kindergarten. The program will give priority to children in identified at-risk categories.
The Minnesota Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) State Leadership Team has recognized King Elementary School as a 2021 Sustaining Exemplar PBIS School.
Congratulations to the Iron Range All-Conference Track Athletes: Abby Sheeder in the 300 hurdles and the girls 4x200 relay team: Ella Storlie, Taylor Peck, Nevaeh Evans and Abby Scheeder. The Section Meet will be June 10th at Cloquet.
Pesta stated in his letter, 46 students participated in a 12 plus vaccination clinic at Deer River High School on May 25, 2021.
