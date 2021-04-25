A Deer River Schools employee brought forth concerns that continuing with the calendar the school district has set for next year, staff would be burnt out before Christmas break, with one less day over MEA break. This was addressed at the Monday, April 12, regular Deer River School Board meeting.
“I think we can take it under consideration for the next time we approve the calendar, but we approved the calendar at the last meeting,” Travis Antilla, Deer River School Board chair, stated.
The workday that would typically be over MEA break, was moved to the Spring of 2022.
“You do have personal days that you can use, if you so choose,” Antilla said.
“As far as comment, I suggest you just take whatever comment is stated,” Deer River Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Pesta said. “If anyone wanted to make a motion to reconsider the calendar, they could.”
“Is there any motion to change the school calendar,” Antilla asked. “Hearing none, we will stick with our current calendar, and revisit it next year.”
In other business:
Approved the agenda.
Approved the minutes of the March 8, 2021 regular school board meeting.
Approved accounts payable / payroll / transfers for March 2021.
Approved the consent agenda as read.
The following hires were approved: Annie Olson-Reiners (long-term substitute teacher, effective March 15, 2021); Rachel White (paraprofessional, effective March 18, 2021); Savannah Mainville (paraprofessional, effective March 15, 2021); Taylor Goggleye (seventh and eighth grade softball coach for the 2020-2021) Brent Schimek (trap coach (50 percent) for the 2020-2021 school year); Derek Goggleye (trap coach (50 percent) for the 2020-2021 school year; Heather Schjenken (volunteer track coach for the 2020-2021 school year.
Approved the following resignations/terminations/non-renewals: Dale Marleau (girls basketball coach March 29, 2021); Sadie Barrett (full-service community schools navigator effective April 6, 2021); Amber Olson (paraprofessional effective June 3, 2021).
Approved the leave of absence for Bailey Drotts (ADSIS, paraprofessional effective May 17, 2021-June 3, 2021); the intermittent leave of absence for Heather Schjenken (DCF coordinator effective March 23, 2021 to April 2, 2021).
Approved the American Indian Education Vote of Concurrence.
“I’m going to help out with that a bit,” Pesta stated. “Just going to go through it quickly, what the Minnesota Department of Education is expecting of us.”
Pesta explained this is needed if the District has 10 or more Native American students enrolled.
“At the same time, we are trying to meet the needs of all students,” Pesta said.
There was a fiscal year 2022 Preliminary Budget Presentation.
“Not only do we have expenses that are unique this year, but we have federal funding source to cover these expenses,” Pesta said.
“In May we are going to give you the best proposed budget we can,” Pesta said. “And in June we will have to adopt it.”
According to the agenda, the proposed budget for fiscal year 2022 will be presented for consideration of adoption at the May meeting. By statute, the board must adopt a budget by June 30.
Nothing changed on the virtual / in-person meeting status.
Jen Stefan, King Elementary Principal, gave an update, and discussed “read well by grade three” and what they do to get kids to this point.
“We think about core instructions, and what is happening really in early childhood through Grade 5,” Stefan said. “I’m speaking of a normal year, and things look a little different this year due to COVID. Typically, our goal is that 80 percent of students can get to that level with core instruction.”
She then talked about Tier Two, and 15 percent of students, with five percent receiving top intervention in Tier Three.
“At King, to identify those students, we go through a process, a benchmarking period. Even in the fall, in Kindergarten, if their scores meet the benchmark, we still gather data, Fall, Winter and Spring,” Stefan said. “Grade level teams come together, and plan for interventions for that time.”
“When we have MCA data in the Spring, that’s a piece of it, but we are also looking at all the benchmarking data, to set goals,” Stefan said. “We have implemented some new curriculums. We have added a phonics curriculum, and are expanding it for Kindergarten through Grade 3.”
“We were fortunate to stay in hybrid for the year, and kids were able to access that core instructions,” Stefan said. “We are preparing for students going into third grade, seeing needs we haven’t seen before, such as before the pandemic.”
“Early intervention is critical, and we do have partnerships, where we have staff collecting data from the early childhood children,” Stefan said. “And identifying kids who may have reading difficulties later.”
Stefan explained they are at state-average, for students reading well by grade three.
“What happens, if your child isn’t reading well,” Stefan said. “We will continue to provide intervention, maybe more intensive intervention.”
At King, they have three AmeriCore tutors who help students who are fairly close to target, and they work daily with interventions and are closely monitored. The next steps is a title intervention, and the Elementary has title interventions from Kindergarten through fifth grade.
“This is typically being done in a small group,” Stefan said.
Stefan also talked about funding they apply for through the federal government, where they can have interventionists for reading and math, and it may just be one-on-one or a couple of students.
“It’s that next level of support, before students are determined if they have special needs,” Stefan said. “Not all schools have this level of interventions.”
“We really are able to provide an intervention for all kids,” Stefan said.
Stefan said she also knows the demographics of who is not passing.
MCA testing begins the week of April 12, 2021 (reading April 12, math April 26 and Science May 3).
Joe Akre, Deer River High School Principal, gave an update.
“All students in grades eight through 11 have registered for next year’s courses,” Akre said. “We are doing a lot of planning for our summer program.”
Akre said he is trying to work on more social and emotional training for adults.
“Keep in mind, I’m trying to keep that in the forefront,” Akre said.
The band director is talking about doing an in-person concert, perhaps at the Reif Center. They believe it will take place at the Reif Center on May 25.
“This will be for grades sixth through 12,” Akre said. “Pretty excited about that.”
The choir director is still looking at a virtual format.
“The Reif offers about 800 seats, and if we do it at our facility, it’s about 250 maximum,” Akre said. “The Reif center will allow for us to have 250 families.”
Activities Director, Brent Schimek, explained we “finished up with the Winter season. With the Boys basketball team making it to the State tournament, and two wrestlers making it to the State tournament.”
“We have a full slate of Spring sports, at all levels,” Schimek said. “We are one of the few schools that have not had a shut-down for sports.”
“It’s just something we don’t want to do,” Schimek said. “Right now, we are looking at pushing prom back to May 22. Still looking for some guidelines for that.”
Schimek gave an update on buildings and grounds.
“Compiling summer projects, according to the budget,” Schimek said. “About 24 windows have been replaced.”
“I don’t think we are going to hire any extra students this summer, just stick with the extra custodians we hire,” Schimek said.
Schimek gave an update on the Letterman’s banquet, and most likely it will be pretty much virtual.
“When we designed that a year ago, we were hopeful,” Schimek said, even though it says it’s in the commons.
Full-Service Community Schools Coordinator, Deanna Hron, stated last week they got an approved budget.
“Planning summer school,” Hron said. “Kids going into first grade through eighth grade. And working with Kayleen on Kindergarten round-up. We have been able to work with North Homes and set up some grief support groups. The last thing we are starting the process of is doing a needs assessment. Now we are looking at having some sort of kick-off in the fall, as they haven’t done one since 2017.”
“I was very proud of how everyone stepped up to help,” Pam Thompson, school board member said. “We had Deanna working, we had paras coming in. We had a great team trying to serve these kids. It was amazing. For being a school board member. We always see the names of the people that we approve to hire. And working in the cafeteria, I also got to meet some of the staff that we hired. It’s always nice to put a face to the name. Thanks to everyone that jumped in to help.”
“We can’t run schools without the meals,” Pesta said. “They found a way to pull it off last week. Just like Pam said, it’s amazing.”
Pesta provided the board with an update.
He congratulated the Boys’ Basketball Team on winning Section 7 and earning a berth in the Class A State Tournament. Congratulations were also expressed to wrestlers Zach Ikola (sixth) and JoJo Thompson (fourth) who were individual medal winners at the Class A State Tournament.
“It was a different format this year,” Pesta said.
Students in the Anishinaabe Education programs had a successful Spring of harvesting and processing maple syrup. They would like to share a bottle of their product with each board of director.
“They did have a successful year, and collected a lot of sap, and made some syrup and maple sugar,” Pesta said. “That was really neat to see it from the beginning through to the end. And to involve students from other Districts.”
The District would be hosting a vaccination clinic at the High School East Gym on April 13 for students age 16 plus. Any remaining open appointments would be available to the general public on April 12.
Pesta explained that 47 percent of the population of Itasca County is at least one-dose into the vaccination.
“We are looking at an increase in the case rate again,” Pesta said.
“Today Itasca County is at 42,” Pesta said. “Cass County was 48 today. I don’t know how high it will go, and it will definitely make a ripple through here.”
“It’s probably going to continue to rise for awhile. Today we had three students put on quarantine,” Pesta said.
There were eight close contacts on the bus, and six in classrooms.
“Some kids are going to have a very disruptive Spring,” Pesta said. “It’s going to be really bumpy right now.”
Pesta also discussed percentages of area schools that have kids age 16 plus vaccinated.
“We have to reinforce, parents keeping the kids home, if they are exhibiting, any COVID-like symptoms,” Pesta said. “It’s going to be a wild ride, to get to the end here yet.”
“This is not going to go away, until the vaccination rate, is at a very high rate,” Schimek said.
