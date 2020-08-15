The following were topics from Monday’s Deer River City Council meeting held Aug. 10:
Council approved the July 27, 2020 minutes as amended, as well as the July 28 working session minutes as written.
Bills in the amount of $96,818.81 were approved.
Laura Connelly was present via Zoom to ask for a resolution of support from the City, supporting a clean water commitment for Itasca County waters. After discussion, council approved resolution 2020-20 to allow the Mayor to sign.
Deer River resident Jim Anthony thanked the Council for their time and asked if they had any questions or comments about the 1550 Magdeburg Confession packet, he gave them at the last meeting. Anthony explained that this document has a direct tie to the United States constitution and shows how the lower government body can raise issues with a big government.
Anthony believes it is up to the local government to express to the high governmental authorities when the liberties of the people are being overlooked. After discussion, Councilor Chris Reed asked Jim to keep this in front of the Council.
City Administrator Mark Box reported that he met with the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) and Casper Construction and worked out an agreement for the restoration of Sixth Avenue NW. The street was in tough shape before the project started and has gotten worse. The street will be milled, and the reclaim will be put back down, packed, and graded at the end of the project. Casper has agreed if the surface needs to be graded next Spring, they will do that at no charge.
The city will pay for mobilization of getting the equipment here and the milling. The estimated cost is around $1,500.
The water main will be tied in north of Eighth Avenue, and then it can be tested and put online. The work should be near completion by Aug. 22.
The City of Deer River has received four applications for the public works foreman position.
Council approved resolution 2020-21, accepting a donation of $100.00 from Jesus Doves to be used for the purchase of equipment.
Box asked for approval for himself and the Mayor to sign loan documents for the North Homes bond. This bond was approved last year, and North Homes is now ready to start a residential treatment project, which was approved by the council.
Councilor Barb Serfling asked the status of the New Beginning Pregnancy Center building. Box said they have an approved construction plan, and they have just announced that they will be doing a 5K anyway fundraiser.
The remodel was held up due to the pandemic. They have hired a general contractor who will oversee the project, but a lot of the work will be completed with volunteer help.
Reed brought up the 2020 census, and they said that Itasca County has a low response, and the City of Deer River is even lower. Reed explained that we are at risk of losing the eighth district, which would directly affect the city’s representation in Washington, DC. Box will put something on the website and on their Facebook page again to give people the link to the online process.
All council members were present whether in-person or via Zoom.
