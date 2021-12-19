Deer River Police Chief Brian Castellano stated that he received one letter of interest from his part-time officers to fill the recently vacated full-time patrolman position. Castellano recommended that Jeff Krall be awarded the position of full-time patrolman. Krall has 13 years of full-time patrolman experience. This was approved during the Dec. 13 meeting of the Deer River City Council.
In other business on Monday, the council:
Approved the regular meeting minutes from Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, as well as the special meeting minutes from November 29, 2021 and Dec. 1, 2021.
Approved bills for $90,854.76.
Rick Rogich, Deer River Public Works, updated the council on the pond project which has passed all testing and is ready to put online. The hydrants are winterized and the main lift station repairs were completed. The new snow plow should be ready for delivery by the end of the week.
Rogich asked for a motion to approve the hiring of two rink attendants which was approved by the council. He explained that with the warmer weather, it hasn’t been easy to make ice, and the rink will open when ice is ready. The sliding hill has been opened, but the City may need to close it soon if we don’t get snow.
Rogich is talking with Itasca County about providing grading services for the city’s gravel streets.
City Administrator Mark Box gave his report which included approval of resolution 2021-45, a resolution accepting the resignation of Council member Chris Reed effective December 31, 2021. The Council thanked Reed for his years of service and wished him well.
Approved resolution 2021-46, a resolution accepting $1,611.33 in additional Corona Virus fiscal recovery money. Extra money was available because some Cities did file to receive the funds.
Approved resolution 2021-47, a resolution accepting a $1,000 donation to the fire department from Todd and Janet Janson.
Box presented the 2022 City of Zemple police protection agreement with no changes. The fee for the service remains at $2,000 annually.
Council approved the mayor and administrator to sign a subordination agreement for one of the Kootasca grant loan recipients. Box explained the city has no actual money invested in the program and that the Council has signed several of these agreements in the past.
The 2022 south project has been advertised for bids and will close on or about Jan. 10, 2022.
The Credit Union has requested a five-minute parking sign for one spot in front of their building which was approved.
Box has met with a second cyber security company and has received a quote that is very similar to the first quote he received in November.
