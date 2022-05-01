Deer River Police Chief Brian Castellano reported to the Deer River City Council April 25 that the calls for the month were down 22 calls from last year.
Castellano said the department was involved in a multi-agency drug task force search warrant. One was arrested, and the children were taken from the home. A felony amount of methamphetamine was found.
Officer Cody Ploetz has started his training. Last week, he worked with Castellano and will be working with Officer Perry this week.
Castellano has talked with Attorney John Dimich about dismissing cases without talking to the arresting officer.
Castellano has been in contact with several residents about blight on their property. He said people are getting things cleaned up, and he will continue working on the problem areas.
The pet clinic was well attended with 75 vehicles. There were 97 dogs and 12 cats who were seen by the vet.
In other business, the council:
• Approved the April 11, 2022 regular meeting minutes and the March 12, 2022 working session meeting minutes.
• Approved bills in the amount of $227,445.36.
• Deer River City Attorney was not present.
There was no report from the fire department.
• City Administrator Mark Box reminded the Council of the board of equalization meeting on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 9:30 a.m.
Box is working with building inspector Murray Ward to see if Murray can take on an apprentice. There is a shortage of inspectors statewide, and it would be good to get someone in place before Murray decides to retire.
Box mentioned he is working on a grant proposal for another section of trail. This section will go from downtown west to Highway 46. If the grant request is successful, it will be 100% paid for by the state. Box is trying to incorporate street lighting into this project as well.
There will be a preconstruction meeting Tuesday at 11 a.m. at city hall.
Councilor Dan Graf asked if there was an increase in people picking up their pet tags after the vet clinic. Box shared that one person came in.
Deer River Mayor Steve Geving asked Mark Box to remember to look into the Triple-A safety grant in June. This grant would be used to purchase digital speed zone signs.
