During the June 27 regular meeting of the Deer River City Council, Deer River City Police Chief Brian Castellano recalled the events of the May 30 tornado and storm. He said he called his officers out to do patrol and security the following day. The city also received back-up support from fire department and public works crews as well as the Itasca County Search and Rescue team.
Castellano asked that people stay clear of emergency crews in the event of future storms. He said there were a lot of extra people coming to town to look at the damage before any of the streets were secured or cleared.
Itasca County Emergency Management is asking for a list of damages and expenses incurred as a result of the May 30 tornado. City Administrator Mark Box will be compiling this information and will meet with the State to go over all of the information.
Castellano also updated the council on June calls for services, which were at 267 in 2022 compared to 237 in 2021. Castellano said 13 of the calls were to assist other departments.
The Chief said stated one of the police officers has completed training and the department is back to its regular schedule. He reported that the department be short a couple of officers for the Wild Rice Festival weekend but he is checking with the sheriff’s office to see if any deputies would like to pick up some shifts. The mayor will make the final decision on whether the city can pay for a deputy for the weekend.
In other business during the June 27 meeting, the council:
• Approved the June 13, 2022 regular meeting minutes and the June 14, 2022 working session meeting minutes.
• Approved bills in the amount of $101,569.22.
• Heard a report from Jordan Osse, Deer River Fire Chief, who wasn’t present for the meeting but sent a written report.
• Heard from Assistant Fire Chief, Brandon Berndt, who asked for the amended relief association by-laws to be signed by the Mayor. Early in the year, the council approved an increase in the retirement and that was the only change.
• Heard from the city’s auditor who was present to go through the 2021 year. The auditor reported that all of the departments were in the black. However, after the debt repayment is backed into the departments the water and sewer departments show a loss. In addition, he pointed out that the city debt repayment for the next several years will be around $500,000 per year. The license bureau showed a profit and has no debt to repay.
He explained that because of the federal grant money the city used throughout the year there was a single audit required to be done. There was one item that was missing which was a written policy stating that the city will follow the rules of the grant.
• Heard from Assistant City Administrator, Sarah Nelson, who reported on the United Way Day of Action. There were several areas in the city that had projects. The community garden, city entrance signs, parking space painting, cleanup of residential property and at the ballfield. The City would like to thank the many volunteers, the United Way, Habitat for Humanity and CEDA for all of their help organizing the day.
• Discussed the 2022-2023 workers compensation insurance rates. Nelson explained the City normally goes with the regular premium option. Council approved the regular premium option and to allow Nelson to sign.
• Held a working session which was closed for a portion to discuss personal issues.
