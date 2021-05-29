The Deer River City Council opened Monday’s regular meeting in pledge and prayer and extended their condolences.
“If you didn’t know this, we had a game-warden (C.O. Sarah Grell) killed,” Councilor Pat Richards said. “Up on Scenic.”
“Maybe we can have a moment of silence,” Councilor Chris Reed said.
“Thank you,” Mayor Steve Geving said.
In other business:
Approved the regular meeting minutes from Monday, May 10, 2021 with a few corrections from Richards. Approved the May 13, 2021 working session minutes meeting minutes.
Approved bills for $23,446.00.
Bob Beaver, City Engineer with Short, Elliot and Hendrickson (SEH), gave an update on the south-end project plans. He said it got sent back to Rural Development for approval.
“We got it back with some revisions,” Beaver said.
Beaver indicated a completion date of August 2022.
The walking/bike path plans have been submitted to MnDOT for approval. Beaver said the City needs to have a signed agreement by July 1, 2021. Advertising and awarding the project will happen very fast once approved.
“They are doing a final review now, and can advertise by May 28, 2021,” Beaver said. “It might take a special meeting, depending on how things fall.”
The pond project has started with some tree clearing and stump removals. The activity should increase a lot by next week. Beaver asked to be able to start looking at next year’s projects. He would like to get the planning and design completed to have an early bid letting for 2022. The Council agreed and said to proceed with the design.
“Thank you Bob, I appreciate all the work you guys do!” Reed said.
The Deer River Fire Department submitted a written report showing eight calls for the month.
“I do have a couple questions, I would prefer to just accept the report tonight, and have Jordan here,” Reed said. “My thoughts with the recruitment, I do have some questions. I’ll leave them with Jordan. I am so appreciative of what they are doing. I think they are on the right track.”
“Jordan called me after I talked to you Chris, but they want to wait until July, to see how numbers go,” Richards said.
“So we can accept the report for now, and get questions answered later, then Chris?” Geving asked.
The department has a live burn scheduled for June 19, 2021. This will get the last of the requirements completed for the rookies.
The department is considering having a booth at a couple of community events this summer.
Deer River Police Chief Brian Castellano reported on 218 calls for the month April.
“Which is considerably up from April 2020,” Castellano said.
This is up from 138 calls last year. The part-time officers are ready for duty shifts. Officer Krall will need to work on the computer system to be fully prepared.
The Keewatin Police department donated nine sets of riot gear, including gas masks.
Blight issues are being worked on.
Schools will be out soon, so more kids will be out and about, so Castellano urged drivers to use extra caution.
City Administrator Mark Box asked for resolution 2021-15 to be approved, which was a resolution sponsoring the Blueberry Nordic ski trails. Council approved this.
Approved the Safe Route to School agreement for signature.
“So they are just being our fiscal agent on this, because we are under $5,000,” Box said.
The Brown Field Clean-up grants will be closed soon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.