During the Dec. 27 meeting of the Deer River City Council, Deer River Police Chief Brian Castellano asked that motorists try to avoid the snow removal equipment. The timing of the snowfalls this season has required public works to be working in the streets during the business hours, and traffic has been a problem. Also, the chief restated that all vehicles need to be moved every eight hours in the residential areas.
Deer River Councilor Dan Graf asked if the City has ever considered calendar parking for snow removal. The plows have to make multiple trips down one street to clear the snow. Councilwoman Barb Serfling said this had been talked about in the past without any resolution. Council discussed if vehicles needed to be plugged in, where should a resident do this? Another point discussed was that most homes have two vehicles, and if they don’t have off-street parking, there is not enough room to put all vehicles on the same side of the street.
Castellano reported 179 calls for the month of November, down 21 calls from the previous year.
The department has also received three applications for patrol officers. The applications are to create a list of possible candidates. Castellano is anticipating another opening soon.
Deer River Fire Chief Jordan Osse said the fire department had one call for the month of November.
He explained the sewer line at the fire hall has been repaired and it will be substantially less than first thought for the repair. The line did not collapse but had a separation at the floor drain. It was repaired and should work for many years to come, the fire chief stated.
Osse requested a grant from Itasca County’s ARP funds and said he was notified that the request had been approved. The money will be used to purchase air packs and bottles. Osse is waiting to hear when the funds will be released before placing the order.
The department is still trying to decide the best option to take regarding the fire squad. New vehicles are not available, and used vehicles are very high priced. The department is looking at possibly putting a new engine in the squad they have now.
Osse said the fire department is also looking into possibly purchasing new extrication tools. They received a quote about a year ago, and the price has not changed. The price is going to be around $37,000.
Osse asked to hire Darin Foster, Kyle Lyytinen, Scott Mickle Jr. and Werner Van Der Westhuizen, pending passing the background checks and the physicals. Council approved the hire of all four pending their passing the background checks and physicals. The department is still not at full staff and is continuing to look for new members.
Kevin Baumgardner and Brandon Berndt were present to report on the relief association’s financial position and asked the city to increase their per year of service payout maximum to $4,300. Berndt said the auditor completed the annual report, which shows that no municipal contribution will be needed if the increase is approved. After discussion, council approved increasing the pension maximum to $300 per year of service effective January 1, 2022.
In other business:
• The council approved the regular meeting minutes from Monday, December 13, 2021, as well as the work session minutes from earlier in the month and approved bills for $41,190.86.
• City Administrator Mark Box asked for approval of the 2022 council meeting dates. There is only one date that will not fall on a Monday due to a holiday, and all other dates will be on the second and fourth Monday and Tuesday each month. Council approved the 2022 meeting dates.
• Box said the City had been awarded a $150,000 grant from the Blandin Foundation. In the application, Box listed various smaller projects to use the money for. Box will be working with Sarah Carling, CEDA representative, to find ways to maximize the grant funds.
• Box mentioned the Law Enforcement Labor Service Union has requested to start negotiations. Box talked with the union steward, and the Deer River group said it would be more toward February before they are ready to start.
• Box handed out the process to fill vacant council seats. The Council will need to decide how to proceed with filling the empty seat after January 1, 2022.
• The council approved resolution 2021-48, a resolution accepting a donation from the Deer River Forward Foundation for $5,000 to be used for the trail project.
• The council approved pay request 7 for $175,477.93 and approved change order number 2 for $35,511.08.
