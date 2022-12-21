The Deer River City Council received an update from the public works department on Dec. 12.

Richard Rogich, Deer River Public Works Director, reported that the rink flooding has started but due to the warm temperatures they have stopped trying to make ice. Rogich asked to hire two rink attendants. Council approved the hiring of Cole Edwards and Logan Schmocker.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments