The Deer River City Council received an update from the public works department on Dec. 12.
Richard Rogich, Deer River Public Works Director, reported that the rink flooding has started but due to the warm temperatures they have stopped trying to make ice. Rogich asked to hire two rink attendants. Council approved the hiring of Cole Edwards and Logan Schmocker.
Rogich said the sliding hill will open this weekend if the City gets the snow that is forecasted. Rogich said clearing the snow
has been going well so far this year and one of the plow trucks had to go in for service but is back in service.
Rogich ordered the skid loader attachments and the City should see some start to arrive by the end of January.
He reported on the light poles that arrived for Second Street Southeast that were shipped without the arm and the lights. Rogich called the supplier and was told they were somewhere between California and Minnesota. The company was not clear where it was exactly where they were.
Rogich said one door in the public works shop has been repaired again. Rogich asked for a quote for a replacement door and motor. Rogich received two quotes, one was $13,785 for an R-10 rated door, and the other was $14,758 for an R-18 rated door. Council approved to get the door replaced with the high insulation rating.
Also during the Dec. 12 meeting, Deer River City Administrator Mark Box reported that he mas met with a group to discuss housing needs and what the city has to offer a potential developer. Box has written a draft of and Request for Proposal and discussed it with the group. It was recommended some additional information be added before sending out the RFP. Isaac Meyer from Kootasca Action said that they are interested in the property North of the ballfields and if the city could get the street built, he would have a development that could go there. Box said he will have this for discussion at the next working session.
Box said the city received a grant from Itasca County from their ARP (American Rescue Plan) funds. The city was awarded $95,000 to be used for water and sewer infrastructure. To go along with this grant, Box asked to submit another grant application from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. This grant would be to construct permanent restrooms at Lundeen Recreational Area. Box said that the County grant could be used as the match of 50 percent. The council was in favor of submitting the grant. Mayor Steve Geving asked if this would be a good time to plan a storm shelter as part of the project. Box will look if this would be an allowable expense.
Box said the refuse contracts are up for renewal and he has talked with Waste Management and American Disposal. Both companies were asked to submit a proposal by the December 27, 2022 meeting.
In other business:
Council women Sharon Geving and Barb Serfling were absent.
