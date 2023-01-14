Deer River City Council moved Aimee Osborne up on the agenda at Monday’s regular scheduled City Council meeting. Osborne was present to ask for the City's support regarding a new ice rink.
Osborne is working on grants that will fund a new ice rink to be located at the King School. Osborne asked that if the rink is built, would the City help do the maintenance.
Council discussed how the City currently staffs two seasonal employees to clear and flood the rink. The school is asking if the maintenance could continue as is because they don't have the people with the ability to maintain the rink. The council is open to the idea but would like to see the full plan laid out before committing the City to staff the project. Osborne will bring back more information as the project moves forward.
In other business:
Deer River City Council opened Monday’s regular scheduled meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and prayer.
Approved the regular meeting minutes from the previous December meeting as amended.
Approved bills for $359,751.27.
Richard Fieldsend, Deer River Public Works, reported that the plans have been received for the 2023 projects and he will be reviewing them.
Fieldsend said the annual service is scheduled for the street sweeper. In addition, the skid loader snow blower attachment has been having some issues. Fieldsend is working with Caterpillar service to find out how to solve the problem.
The Public Works Foreman talked about the backhoe parts being ordered and will be delivered on Tuesday. The backhoe should be back in service this week he stated.
Fieldsend said snow removal is going well. The crew has almost gotten caught up with removing snow from all of the boulevards.
As for the sliding hill and ice rink, Fieldsend said they are getting a lot of use. The rink has about 25 skaters each night.
Minnesota Power, he stated, will be scheduling street light repairs throughout the City. Fieldsend sent them a list of problem lights.
Lastly, Fieldsend will be working with Minnesota Rural Water this Spring on trying different methods of naturally getting rid of the Phosphates from the wastewater pond before discharging the water.
City Administrator Mark Box gave his administrator’s report. Box had a list of the annual appointments for the Mayor. Deer River City Mayor Steve Geving appointed Sharon Geving as the Fire Department liaison, Barb Serfling as the police department liaison, Pat Richards as the administration /license bureau liaison and Dan Graf as the public works liaison.
The Grand Rapids Herald Review is the official newspaper. The financial institutions will be Northview Bank, Woodland Bank, Deer River Coop Credit Union, the Minnesota 4-M Fund and Northland Securities as the financial consultant.
Box said the meeting dates will be the second and fourth Mondays at 6 p.m. and the second and fourth Tuesdays at 4 p.m. unless otherwise posted. The Civil defense director will be Steve Jurvelin, City Attorney, Andy Shaw, the Personal Attorney will be John Licke, City Engineer, SEH (Short Elliot Hendrickson), City Administrator and Zoning official, Mark Box, Deputy Clerk/Deputy Registrar RaeAnne Latimore, Police Chief, Brian Castellano, and City Forester John Tornes.
The following were additional appointments: Personal Committee (Barb Serfling and Dan Graf), Ordinance Committee (Pat Richards and Dan Graf), Blight Committee (Sharon Geving and Barb Serfling) and Planning Commission (Wade Reed, Tim Swanson, Fran Nason, and Heather Wilhelm.)
Mayor Geving appointed Sterle & Co as the City’s auditors.
Council approved to extend the Century 21 contract for 1 year.
Approved resolution 2023-01 amending the police department's taser policy.
In other business, Sharon Geving brought up a parking issue at an intersection. Box said that parking would be a police enforcement issue.
Mayor Geving talked with Shaw about updating the blight ordinance. Shaw recommended that the City talks to Attorney John Dimich about the recommended changes.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.