Future development of Deer River properties and revitalization options were discussed at a work session on Thursday, Oct. 1, between CEDA (Community and Economic Development Associates) representative Sarah Carling, Deer River City Administrator Mark Box and Deer River City Councilor Chris Reed and how they could be proactive in regard to attracting people to move to their community and Northeast Minnesota.
“I know I was at a City Council meeting. I think this a good thing to have, to have a high scope of Deer River, both commercial and residential,” Carling said.
Carling had a lengthy discussion referencing the housing study survey and stated even though Deer River doesn’t fall into the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation (IRRR) funding area, she still feels that the survey is pertinent to the region.
“This survey was generated based on seeing what the pandemic has created,” Carling said. “Of all the respondents, they are seeing more than 80% of the people purchasing properties are coming from out of the region.”
What are the reasons why people are moving to the area? The survey stated 75 percent were related to COVID 19, having a lower population, to get out of the rat race, low interest rates, soon to be retired people, living off the grid, lower crime rates and the Brainerd Lakes area being very crowded.
What type of properties are people looking for (lake cabins, lake homes, lake lots, followed by buying 40 acres or more)?
Carling also mentioned the demand is outpacing the supply and realtors are seeing multiple offers over asking price, as listings are only lasting a few days to be sold. She also mentioned people are buying homes without even seeing them in person.
“I think that just shows there is a large demand,” Carling said.
Things drawing people to the region included natural resources, clean air and water, less crime, recreation, hunting, fishing and biking. Yet drawbacks included poor internet service, poor cell phone coverage, lack of property to look at and winters being too long.
The survey also predicted for the surge to last at least three to five years.
“I think it would be good to be more proactive in our planning efforts versus reactive,” Carling said. “Making a plan so we are trying to promote it.”
What incentives should be considered to attract people to the region? Better internet being the top priority.
“There are things as a community we can focus on,” Carling said. “To be honest with you, you already fall in the Paul Bunyan footprint, and that is already a huge selling point. It also goes back to the schools, and say this really is a good community.”
Carling talked about expanding the ATV and bike trails.
“People want to know where they can go and play in their backyard. That is a big attraction for Northeast Minnesota anyways,” she stated.
However, they discussed they are predicting several foreclosures on the Range in the next year.
“What does that look like? It’s not all rainbows and sunshine as to what they are calling out. The growth potential for Itasca County is huge, as Cass County is maxed. We have a lot to offer,” Carling added.
Box, Carling and Reed discussed several properties throughout Deer River, including the seven and a half acres north of the hotel, which could hopefully be developed for senior housing, multi-unit housing and residential properties.
“We do have a survey sort of started with SEH (Short Elliot and Hendrickson),” Box said. “There too, this area has water and sewer very much accessible, with short extensions, versus the long-range extension.”
They talked in regard to the Aspen Wood properties and said there are about five that could be realistically developed.
“The remainder would be wetland,” Box said.
“Promoting those is something we could do tomorrow,” Carling added.
Just north of the water tower, there are 21.2 acres and back by the shooting range, there is a 46-acre piece.
See Deer River, page 7
Deer River
from page 6
“Both of those, we have talked briefly, probably starting with the front, for accessibility and sewer and water,” Box said.
“To start to plot that out,” Carling said. “There’s covenants on the first section. One of the things that wasn’t mentioned in the survey, was that construction costs are going to continue to go up.”
In regard to the Moose Lake property, almost half is considered wetlands.
“I found that pretty interesting,” Box said. “Currently, that property is listed for $1.5 million, 45 acres are developable lots.”
Carling mentioned that it would be just under $33,000 per acre of land on the Moose Lake property, that could be developed.
“It’s definitely great information to have,” Carling said.
“With the housing, we are seeing a positive swing, as more people are moving out of the Cities,” Carling said.
However, they are seeing a slowing side on the commercial side due to COVID-19.
The three discussed the different revitalization programs that could be available to them.
“You want to have an attractive city that shines. As a business owner do you have the amenities that will make people want to spend time here,” Carling said. “And we haven’t even talked about the forest yet.”
“What are your initial thoughts Chris?” Carling asked.
“It’s hurting the other taxpayers to have land that we are not using,” Reed said. “I love looking at ways we can get income.”
“Is there any homework?” Box asked.
“It would be interesting to see, for both commercial and residential, the realtor question. Do we talk to some realtors that are known for commercial sales? Do we talk to the property owners to see if they are doing anything additional to market the properties?” Carling asked. “Sometimes we assume that if there is a sign on it, everyone knows about it. Or are there ways we can advertise it to a bigger audience.”
“Again, I’m just an idea tank,” Carling said. “I do think this is all a good start.”
“Chris, in my personal opinion, we need to walk the Moose Lake property. I think it is good to have options, and work on revitalization,” Carling said.
“Governments shouldn’t own properties, but that’s just my opinion,” Carling said.
The group’s next meeting is scheduled for the beginning of November.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.