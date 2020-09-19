Deer River City Council addressed their concerns on the future of a 90 plus acre city-owned lake lot on Moose Lake. The lot itself is for sale for $1.5 million, but Councilor Chris Reed at Monday’s meeting, brought up the idea of forming a committee to brainstorm ideas on possible development.
“We have this huge chunk of land, on Moose Lake [90 some acres],” Reed said. “Could we look at developing this? I’m not saying, are we ready to develop this land. But it’s something to look at. We all know people are moving out of the metro.”
“Mark is probably getting tired of me asking about that piece or property,” Sarah Carling, with the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED), said. “I don’t know if the cost of that land is too high.”
Reed brought up the idea that Carling, he and another council member develop a pitch in regard to the property on Moose Lake.
“I’m happy to bond with whoever is interested,” Carling said. “I’ve got lots of ideas on how you could utilize it. There are lots of resources through Itasca Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) that bring developers to the table.”
“I just wonder if the mayor would consider setting up a small committee, like two members, to talk about this,” Reed said. “I just think we should continue talking about it.”
“I would like to move with this slowly and carefully,” Councilor Pat Richards said.
“I agree, I don’t want to give anything away,” Reed said.
Reed talked about different options, waiting for the person to give them $1.5 million, or the possibility to develop that land at the city’s expense.
“It’s not a bad idea to have a realtor, there, to help guide that brainstorm session. But I completely understand, not moving fast on this,” Carling said, adding it could be a senior setting, a quieter setting with smaller cabins, where people could work remotely, to finish up their last few years of work.
The property itself has 5,100 feet of lakeshore with a mix of high and low ground with several building sites along the lake and a few along County Road 19.
After a lengthy discussion, Mayor Steve Geving appointed Reed and Richards to meet with Carling to explore the options.
“I think it’s awesome that we do look at it,” Reed said.
In other business:
All council members were present whether in person or via Zoom.
Council approved minutes from the Aug. 24, 2020 regular meeting with grammar and punctuation corrections from Richards and approved the August 25, 2020 working session minutes with corrections from Richards and Councilor Barb Serfling.
Bills were approved in the amount of $77,521.91 and to allow inter-fund transfers to cover any negative fund balances.
City Administrator Mark Box introduced Rick Rogich, the city’s new Public Works Foreman, to the council.
“He started today!” Box said, and will be getting acquainted with the position. The council gave him their welcomes.
“We’re here for you,” Serfling said.
Box gave a Highway 6 project update saying the project is nearing completion with just some minor items to finish up.
“They are wrapping up,” Box said, adding they got some seeding done.
“I thought they were going to use turf,” Geving asked.
“We asked for it, but the state [of Minnesota] wouldn’t do it,” Box said.
The council discussed some drainage issues, as well being nearer to completion once the temporary water is turned off.
“It looks very nice so far,” Serfling said.
The 2021 south project has still not been submitted for review to Rural Development.
“Still hasn’t gone out for review,” Box said, adding Burlington Northern is not being very receptive on easing their guidelines. “They are trying to get some restrictions lifted.”
Short Elliot and Hendrickson (SEH) is working with Burlington Northern on issues they have with the city working within their right-of-way. Regardless, the plans will be submitted on the 21st of this month.
“For the temporary time, can we use eminent domain?” Reed asked.
“I know the project will go out no later than the 21 [of September], regardless,” Box said.
The city has received the permit for the pond expansion project, and Mark will sign once SEH has answered some questions Mark has about the contract.
The 2021 trail project is something that is being worked on. SEH is doing the required study to see if there are any endangered plants or wildlife along the planned route. Bob Beaver, SEH, will be submitting a design agreement soon for the Council to consider approving.
“This is supposed to take place 2021, right behind the high school to the ball field,” Box said. “I’ll talk to Bob later this week. We will have to write up an agreement.”
Carling introduced resolution 2020-22, which would list the City of Deer River as a telecommuter city if approved. Carling said this is another way for the city to advertise and draw people to the city.
“As long as we can get the bonding bill passed, it gives you more ways to market Deer River in the future,” Carling said. “We are going to see more and more people moving to this area, with people wanting to work remotely.”
She discussed the benefits and importance of having high speed internet.
“It’s going to give you a lot more visibility,” Carling said. “Bigfork was the first community in the state to go through this program. I would just strongly advocate you approve this for Deer River.”
“Sarah, just a question. I think we all see what is happening in big cities. With people wanting to move north. But with that, what next. What else do we do to promote ourselves, for this influx of people to move,” Reed asked.
Carling talked about the housing study needing to happen after the first of the year. Also, to utilize Facebook, the website, realtors, a cohesive effort, finding areas that could take on more development.
“When that moment occurs, to be proactive, not reactive,” Carling said. “Do we get bigger signs? Or signs with stickers that say, “Sold,” Carling said. “We are just waiting on the bonding bill to be passed. While we wait, why not be proactive?”
“I’ve got a little bit of background in housing studies, specifically in the senior market,” Reed said. “When we talk about doing a study, are we thinking about a $5,000-10,000 study, or are we talking $50,000. How deep do we dive in?”
The council discussed neighboring communities pooling together, hoping for a discount on the study. Carling added there would be a discount.
The council approved resolution 2020-23, a resolution accepting a donation from Winiford Olson for $50 to the police department for safety vests or uniforms.
A motion was made to table the Grace House request indefinitely.
“We don’t have any extra room for our money this year,” Richards said.
“We don’t have it [money] there,” Reed said.
Box provided the council with an update on the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) vehicle purchase which will need to be picked up in St. Paul soon.
Box presented a CARES Act expense plan for the council to consider. The plan’s primary focus is to give the city the ability to work remotely and to have a remote meeting to provide the public with a means of staying informed of the issues while staying safe. Box explained that other areas included deep cleaning City Hall before opening back up, PPE supplies and cleaning items. Box has asked contractors for bids on new furnaces, which are sealed units. Mayor Geving asked if a generator would be an allowable expense and Box said he would look into that. After discussion, the council approved the CARES funding expense plan and moved forward with the purchasing items that will prepare the City for Covid-19 related issues.
The council approved the resolution 2020-24, accepting a donation of $1,000 for the Fire Department for the purchase of an off-highway vehicle (OHV).
“That’s very nice,” Richards said.
Box stated he contacted Senator Justin Eichorn and Representative Sandy Layman about the 2020 bonding bill. Senator Eichorn said that the party leaders are working on it together and Sept. 21, 2020 is the soonest a statement could be introduced. This is because the state has a bond sale currently in process.
Just an update, Box explained there are two city lots listed on the upcoming tax forfeit sale. Both lots are vacant.
“I’ve talked to someone that is looking at one of the lots, so that would be good to get it back on the tax roll,” Box stated.
“Can I make a suggestion? Email a pdf of the ordinances to the council,” Reed said, referencing current ordinances stating a man can’t wear a dress. “Do we have ordinances that are unenforceable? I think we should clean them up.”
“I think we should start with the ordinance committee [Graf and Richards], and Barb and I can give you ideas that we have,” Reed said. “Before we ask our attorney to charge us, let’s look at the easy ones, and amend those. But I also think we need to have Andy look at them, and what is enforceable and what is not. Let’s get them up-to-date. The sooner the better, let’s fix them, and get them done. We need to solidify our ordinances.”
Adding, “Let’s get these right. It’s probably time, and it’s been forever.”
“Some of them were redone, eight or nine years ago,” Serfling said. “But you are right.”
Box asked for guidance on how to deal with utility bills.
“It’s nearing 10 [customers],” Box said.
Because the Council was directed not to shut off the water during the emergency order period. Box explained that the City has a handful of residents that are now not making any effort to pay their bills, and their accounts are adding up some are over $500.
Reed wanted to come up with an agreement that would allow the customer one year to pay their current bill as long as they agree to keep their current account up to date. This would need to be a signed agreement, and if they are unwilling to sign the agreement, then their water would be shut off. Graf also wanted to reinstate the policy that if a customer gets two months behind, they will be shut off. After a lengthy discussion, Mayor Geving asked Box to write something up for the Council to consider adopting at the Tuesday’s working session.
Serfling said she would start looking into collecting donations for getting power to the flag pole at the intersection of Highway 2 and Highway 6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.