At the Dec. 28 meeting of the Deer River City Council, Deer River Fire Chief Jordan Osse presented the fire department report for the month, reporting on five calls.
“We had one structure fire in town, everyone was ok,” Osse said.
The number of calls is up this year, and to date, the department has had 92 calls.
“For us, that is a lot,” Osse said. “When we started with the lockdown in March, we had a stretch with no calls.”
The department will continue to conduct its meetings and training via Zoom meeting. Currently, the department has one member out with Covid-19, and there are several with Covid-19 exposures.
The department has met its fundraising goal to purchase an off-road highway vehicle.
“It is in and ready at Pokegama Lawn and Sports,” the chief stated. “We had many donors, and will get a list together to do some appropriate thank you’s.”
The John Deere Gator comes with tracks, a trailer and a slide in water suppression system to be used for wildland fires.
A sewer line was blocked at the fire department, which turned out to be a large amount of sand at the end of the line. It is suspected it was due to the construction that took place during the summer. Richard Fieldsend, with Deer River Public Works, was able to get the blockage flushed out, which ultimately saved the department from a costly repair.
Deer River Police Chief Brian Castellano reported on 200 calls for the month of November. This is up from last year’s calls, which totaled 165. There were 21 assists for the month of November.
“Still working on getting the Tahoe set up,” Castellano said.
The holdup is Covid-19 related and they are waiting for a computer and printer. Castellano explained that paper tickets are no longer allowed, so the need for the printer and computer is a must-have.
Castellano wanted the residents to remember the wintertime parking ordinance, which says, “vehicles need to be moved every eight hours when parked on residential streets and that there is never any overnight parking in the business district. The officers will issue tickets for this violation.
“Officers can and will be issuing citations,” Castellano said.
Annual officer reviews are complete, and everyone is doing a good job the chief reported.
The required paperwork has been submitted to the Minnesota POST Board, enabling the department to receive federal grants.
Castellano asked for permission to post two part-time officer positions. The department has had one resign, and the other part-time officer has applied to another agency for a full-time position. A motion was made by Serfling, and seconded by Richards to post two part-time jobs and to create a list of eligible candidates and keep on file for one year.
Castellano urged drivers to slow down and keep your distance from the vehicle in front of you.
In addition, “lock your property, if you value it” Castellano stated.
In other business, the council:
A public hearing was held in regard to wording changes in ordinances, which were already published in the Grand Rapids Herald Review. There was no public comment.
“I do have them printed off, if anyone wants copies,” City Administrator Mark Box said.
After corrections from councilor Pat Richards, a motion was made to approve the regular meeting minutes from Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, as well as the working session meeting minutes from Dec. 15, 2020.
Approved bills in the amount of $77,028.17.
Box gave his administrator’s report and asked the Council if they would allow Castellano’s unused vacation to be paid out to his health care savings account. The contract says it is to be paid out to him directly. Motion was made for unused vacation to be put into Castellano’s HSA.
Box also asked the Council to consider allowing Castellano to carry over his accrued compensation time. The hours that he has built up were from when he was in the patrol officer position, and he has not been able to take time off to use them up. Motion was made to allow Castellano to carry the built-up compensation time hours forward to 2021.
Box asked for approval of the 2021 City of Zemple police coverage contract. There is no change to the rate for 2021. Council approved police patrol services for $2,000.
Box asked for a motion to approve the sewer rate increase for the City of Zemple.
“It’s not much of an increase, but we want to stay on top of it,” Box said.
The increase is going to equate to about $2.00 per hookup. Box said the usage is up a little from last year, and they had two major repairs to their system in 2020. Council approved a rate increase for the City of Zemple for 2021.
See Deer River, page 7
Deer River
from page 6
Approved resolution 2020-40 a resolution amending the city’s ordinance book as published in the Grand Rapids Herald Review.
Appointed the public works foreman position as the official weed inspector for the City of Deer River.
Council approved the Mayor to sign the 2021 charges for services fire contracts.
Approved January 11, 2021 as the first meeting of the year at 6 p.m.
The city has been approached by and offered a discounted price on a plow for the skid loader. The plow they have now is homemade and is working but is rusting out and needs repair after almost every snowfall. After discussion, the council approved the plow’s purchase for $3,200.
Box asked for approval of resolution 2020-38 (a donation of $3,000.00 from Enbridge Energy to the Police Department) and 2020-39 (a donation of $20.00 from Caroline McLaughlin to the Fire department), both resolutions excepting donations, which were approved.
Council woman Barb Serfling asked when the skating rink will be open and if the warming house will be unlocked and used.
“So if I remember correctly, we needed to have a rink attendant on board?” Serfling said. “Is there any way we can limit the number of people that can be in the warming house, so that it can be open.”
“It was flooded last week,” Box said, adding they made signs, and he sent over sanitizer and cleaning spray. “With that, we have use at your own risk signs. Would the council be OK, with opening that.”
Box added that the rink employee has agreed to clean inside. Council approved to allow the warming house to be opened with the precautions Box talked about in place.
Mayor Geving asked the Council to start thinking of a day other than Tuesday to hold their working sessions.
“Trying to come up with an alternate day to do a work session,” Geving said, with the possibility of them being on Thursdays.
