Deer River City Council, on Monday, August 22, 2022, opened their meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and prayer.
Approved the regular meeting minutes and the working session minutes, from earlier this month.
Approved bills for $79,956.51.
A Deer River resident was present to voice his opinion on a late fee he received on his utility bill. The resident said the bill didn’t arrive in his mail until it was nine days late. The resident asked the office to waive the fee but the office does not have that authority. In addition, he asked for the office to have that authority for times when things like this happen.
Councilor Dan Graf agreed with the resident about the City's current problems with the postal service but stated that there are too many people who would want their late fees forgiven every month. This is why the Council has to make these decisions. After further discussion, council did waive the resident’s late fee on the utility account.
Ara Anderson, Assistant Principal of Deer River High School, was present to give an update on the Tech Hub. Anderson stated they have secured a site for the next three years which will be at the Goodall Resource Center. This space will be for 6th-12th grade students. The space will hold up to 50 students and will be used somewhat like the boys and girls club. The space is currently being remodeled. The group has raised $75,000, has $300,000 pending and has another $75,000 in grant requests. Anderson said the position has been offered to someone and they are working out the contract details. Anderson asked for a letter of support from the City to submit with future grant applications. Council approved City Administrator Mark Box to draft a letter of support.
Deer River City Attorney Andy Shaw explained the process for the condemnation of houses in the City. The City should first make contact with the owners to ask about their intent for the property. Shaw mentioned the 13 and Main business and will draft a letter to ask about their intent. Shaw thought maybe they were still working with their insurance company.
Deer River Mayor Steve Geving mentioned the new cannabis gummy law and said the council would like to treat this the same as a liquor license. Shaw will talk with Box and Assistant City Administrator Sarah Nelson about this.
Deer River Fire Chief Jordan Osse reported on three calls for the month. Osse said four of the five recruits have passed their firefighter two classes which brings the department up to 19 firefighters. Osse said the new helmets have arrived and that the order was placed last October. The Chief will check into donating the old helmets.
In addition, six members attended an electric vehicle class in Bigfork. Osse said with more electric vehicles on the road, the department must be familiar with them. There will be another class coming up and the department will have more firefighters attend that class. Some of the firefighters volunteered at the Eagle booth at the County Fair. Osse reminded the Council that the Eagle makes an annual donation to the departments that help.
Deer River Police Chief Brian Castellano reported on 256 calls for the month, which is up from last year’s 230 calls.
Castellano said the Wild Rice festival went very well and there were no major issues.
Castellano said one of Deer River’s officers assisted the County in a homicide investigation. One female was arrested. The Police Chief stated Itasca County was very appreciative of the help.
The Aitkin, Itasca and Mille Lac Violent Crimes Task Force helped with a search warrant in the City. This resulted in one male being arrested on a controlled substance charge.
One officer participated in a TZD shift. The shift was focused on speeding.
Castellano said the POST Board has updated a policy and the department must approve the update. This policy is one the City has already but the MN POST Board has added two more sections titled Duty to Report and Violations.
Box stated Gwen Smith is asking for a report about her request to replace some trees in the City. Councilwoman Sharon Geving has reached out to Bloomers for pricing and has talked to the forest service. Box will talk with John Tornes to see if there’s any funding to help with the purchase of trees. The President has declared the May 30, 2022 storms a disaster so the City should be receiving some money for cleanup expenses.
Box asked for the Council to decide on the tort limits for the City’s insurance. In the past, the City has not waived the limits. This keeps the City protected but also keeps the claims against the City to a certain limit. Council approved to not waive the monetary limits on municipal tort liability. The City’s insurance claim for the May 30, 2022 tornado has been finalized. The City should be receiving a check for $94,000 and when the projects completed, the City will need to turn in receipts to claim the actual replacement cost.
Public Works Foreman Richard Fieldsend gave an update on the south-end project and explained the sewer tie-ins should be completed this week as well as the water connection. Third street South of Highway 2 will have the sewer installed next week. Fieldsend said Fourth Street Southeast, North of the railroad tracks will be closed to make a water connection. The traffic will be detoured through the Rajala Property.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.