Deer River residents and community members gathered Thursday with shovels in hand to plant approximately 50 fruit trees, fruit shrubs and pollinator-friendly perennials near the southwest corner of the Community Garden.
Anna Johnson, with Get Fit Itasca, explained approximately 15 people showed up between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m., with everything finishing up around 7:30 p.m.
“It was a good turnout,” Johnson said.
Johnson had set up all the plants where they were to be planted, and people just needed to grab a shovel and start digging.
“I tried to get native varieties as much as possible,” she explained. “For trees we stayed with pears, plums and crab apples more native to the area.”
All the perennials were native plants like wild roses and turtlehead, and purchased from Bloomer’s in Grand Rapids.
“They really tried to get native plants in this year,” Johnson mentioned.
For bushes, the fruit forest added chokeberry, jostaberry, red currant, and service berry to name a few.
“Anything edible,” she said. “Next spring, we are adding in rhubarb, asparagus and other roots you eat, like wild ramps and wild onions. We will keep growing it, and adding in things little by little.”
Funds to purchase plants were from a $1,500 grant from the Headwaters Foundation, to go toward the Community Garden, and partnered with Elder Circle, that got a $9,000 grant to help with decreasing social isolation, especially during the pandemic.
“In future years, we will do some programming to bring in intergenerational learning, and will focus on social isolation during the pandemic,” Johnson said.
To detour the deer, Johnson added, “We are putting deer deterrents around it. We are going to get a temporary deer fence for the Winter, but my hopes are for a more open space.
She explained they could plant marigolds, and after planting they did hang Irish Spring soap on the trees and around the border.
Johnson said she was happy to see all ages there.
“A few kids showed up too with their parents,” she said.
She explained in addition to partnering with Elder Circle, she also partnered with full-service community schools and community ed, “to build excitement around it.”
In addition to all the plants, on next year’s slate is to add a Gazebo, picnic table and a larger community table. She is hopeful the murals and art will be done yet this year, but may be moved to next year due to the weather. Metal flowers and statues will eventually be added, too.
“It’s a growing forest. As we add to it,” Johnson said. “Whether we add more plants, or areas for people to gather. One idea as to have a grilling station, to make it more like a park.”
Johnson is also looking for some volunteers to build raised beds.
“Maybe even add bike racks and trails out there,” Johnson said.
The community garden started in 2017, but that was a collaboration between Get Fit Itasca, Forward Foundation and Essentia Health, with the City donating the land for the community garden.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.