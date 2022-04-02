The community of Deer River wants to be heard. That is the message that was shared duringthe March 28 regular meeting of the Deer River City Council, when Gwen Smith stated she is part of a group from the Deer River Area trying to find a way to get Deer River community news written and distributed. There’s a need for area news and events, so the group is talking and investigating a different way to do this. Three people who have written for the newspaper in the past are willing to write articles. She stated they also need to give people a way to find event-type news such as funerals, weddings, birthdays, school and community-wide information. The Deer River Community Fund has some money to put toward this effort. Smith said she was present only to give an update to the council and will keep them informed as things progress forward.
In other business:
The minutes from the March 14 regular meeting minutes and the March 15 working session meeting were approved.
The council approved bills for $12,914.
Sarah Carling with CEDA gave an overview of the Day of Action. Kim Brink Smith said that the United Way has partnered with Kootasca Action and CEDA. Deer River has been chosen as the site for the Day of Action for 2022. The event happens on June 21, and there could be up to 150 area volunteers. Carling and Brink Smith will be meeting with City Administrator Mark Box and Assistant City Administrator Sarah Nelson this week to go over possible projects. The council approved to name June 21, 2022 as the Deer River Day of Action.
Deer River Fire Chief Jordan Osse reported on five calls for the month and stated that the calls are down year to date with only ten total calls for the year. He explained the five newly hired firefighters have started their training, and all is going well. Bingo will take place in the high school commons on April 14, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. The helmet order placed last September has been canceled due to the company not getting materials to make the helmets. Osse will be starting the search for another supplier. The new air compressor and cascade system have arrived. The air packs and bottles should be delivered soon.
Deer River Police Chief Brian Castellano reported that the calls for the month were up from last year by 25. In February, the department was involved with an active shooter in the County. There were no injuries, and the suspect was taken into custody. The vet clinic for Deer River residents will be on April 1, 2022. The vet will only be doing vaccinations. No medical exams or surgeries will be conducted. Castellano will be working on blight issues and asked residents to start their spring clean-up now.
A Court Service Subscriber Agreement Amendment was approved. Resolution 2022-11, a resolution approving the State of Minnesota Joint Powers agreement with the City of Deer River on behalf of its City Attorney and Police department was approved.
Box asked if the Council wanted to pass a resolution of support that would support the state funding for the public safety benefit account. Funding for local governments that have public service workers out of work due to trauma. After discussion, approved resolution 2022-12. Box will also draft a letter of support to send along with the resolution.
Box asked if the council wanted to put the old buildings on the city’s White Oak property out for bids. The bid requirements would have a timeline of when they need to be removed.
“We would advertise similar to last year for the excess property sale,” Box explained. “They agreed to have the buildings put on a sealed bid format and remove them.”
Box had a quote for the furnace replacement at the White Oak building and the council approved to replace the furnace for $8,070.
Campus Life will be having a reunion this July. The event will be a one-evening event held on the city’s property north of the motel.
Party in the Park will be held again this year on Aug. 13, 2022. This event will be similar to last year and be held at Lundeen Park.
A quote for Northland Portables for the 2022 season was approved. Box stated there was a minimal increase in their service compared to last year.
Resolution 2022-13 agreeing to be the legal sponsor for the Outdoor Recreational Grant was approved.
