During the July 11 meeting of the Deer River City Council Rick Rogich, with Deer River Public Works, gave an update on all of the open projects. The ponds project is still waiting for the items on the punch list to be completed. Ulland Brother’s has not been on site yet this summer. There is a completion deadline they will need to meet.
The walking trail has a couple of small items to complete and the project will be closed.
Rogich said the south end project is going well. Some delays are due to having the railroad inspector onsite.
In addition, he said the Day of Action went very well with several projects getting completed.
As for the Wild Rice Festival, Rogich said that was successful. Rogich had the guys empty the garbage twice a day which worked well.
Rogich informed the council of a quote for a chemical feed pump and that the department is waiting for a second quote. The pump will cost around $1,500.
Rogich rented a grader for the skid loader for a month to grade all of the alleys. Rogich will start grading this week.
In other business Monday, the council:
Approved the regular meeting minutes from the last June meeting and the most recent working session meeting minutes.
Approved bills for $45,952.86.
Heard from Assistant City Administrator Sarah Nelson who presented pay request one for the south end projects for the amount of $513,466.96. This money will come from the USDA grant/loan. Council made a motion to approve this.
Approved resolution approving the 2022 election judges.
Heard from Gwen Smith who asked the council to look into a tree planting campaign. She stated due to the 2012, 2016 and 2022 storms, the city has lost many of its trees. After discussion, the city would talk with the city forester and Sharon will contact the United States Forest Service to see if they have any tree planting programs or grants to help with the cost of planting trees.
