During the Oct. 10 meeting of the Deer River City Council, Richard Fieldsend, Deer River Public Works, presented his report starting with recognizing Bloomers for donated trees to be planted within the city. 

Fieldsend said they have been working on several projects preparing for the winter months. The hydrant extension at Division Street and 14th Avenue is installed, brushing is completed, the beach is winterized and closed, the ice rink maintenance is almost complete and garbage cans and benches have been put away. 

