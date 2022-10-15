During the Oct. 10 meeting of the Deer River City Council, Richard Fieldsend, Deer River Public Works, presented his report starting with recognizing Bloomers for donated trees to be planted within the city.
Fieldsend said they have been working on several projects preparing for the winter months. The hydrant extension at Division Street and 14th Avenue is installed, brushing is completed, the beach is winterized and closed, the ice rink maintenance is almost complete and garbage cans and benches have been put away.
Fieldsend also provided an update on the South project and explained paving will be completed on Tuesday and sod and hydro-seeding will be completed by next week. The ballfield fence will not get installed until next spring, he confirmed.
Fieldsend has received a request from Get Fit Itasca to paint paw prints on the crosswalks near the schools. After discussion, the council agreed to allow this.
The public works foreman was asked to bring back pricing on a grader attachment for the skid loader. The grader is $28,155. Fieldsend also got pricing on a dozer blade for $6,605 and a grapple bucket for $4,085. He said he would be able to keep the alleyways in good shape with the dozer blade. Fieldsend explained how the city had to rent a grapple bucket this summer and he felt that he could have several uses if the city had one. Council approved Fieldsend to move forward with the purchase of both attachments.
In other business during the Oct. 10 meeting:
• It was stated hydrant flushing will begin after Casper Construction is done replacing the city’s five broken fire hydrants.
• City Administrator Mark Box presented resolution 2022-24, a resolution accepting a donation from the Deer River Golden Age Club for $ 2,000 for the Fire department which council approved.
• Box said he has met with the school district and they have agreed to increase their fee for the police resource officer by $10,000 bringing the contracted price for this service to $45,000 per year for the next three years. Council approved the Liaison agreement.
• Approved bills for $100,045.29.
• Approved resolution 2022-25, a procurement policy. This policy set the purchasing limits for the different dollar amounts. The policy follows what the City has been doing but because the City is using federal funds, the City needs to have a written policy.
• Box said City Attorney, Andy Shaw, has completed the THC Ordinance for the council to consider. After discussion, council adopted resolution 2022-26, a resolution amending city ordinance Article VII miscellaneous licensing and regulations Part 1, 7.153. Box will publish for two weeks then the City will have to have a public hearing to take input before the ordinance can take effect.
• Box asked for permission to apply for another trail grant. If successful, the money would be spent in 2027. Box said this is an 80/20 grant and if he can’t raise the 20% by then, the City is responsible for the difference. The last trail grant had a lot of support from the community and Box felt he will be able to raise the needed funds by 2027. The 20% share is $100,000.
• Box brought some information about archiving the social media information and what the city is responsible for when it comes to data requests. Council asked Box to bring this back to a working session to discuss it further.
• Box said that the engineers are designing the Fourth Street Southeast project for next year and wanted input on whether to have on-street parking, curb and gutter. Right now, the street is 24 feet wide with no curb and people park in the boulevards. The street department would prefer a curb and gutter with parking on one side. After discussion, it was decided to have a curb and gutter and to allow parking on the West side of the street.
• Deer River Mayor Steve Geving asked if the City received pricing on banners. Box will get an update.
• Council approved to recognize November as National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Month in Itasca County.
