The Deer River City Council opened their July 26, 2021 meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and prayer.
Approved the minutes from the regular meeting on Monday, July 12, 2021.
Approved bills in the amount of $358,329.28.
Short, Elliot and Hendrickson (SEH) submitted a written report on the various projects happening throughout Deer River. It stated the trail project bid opening will be Aug. 2 and be awarded by the City of Deer River on Aug. 9, 2021 and Itasca County on Aug. 10, 2021. The pond project is progressing with most of the structures completed. The liner for the new pond has not arrived yet. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (MNDNR) has shut down the gravel pit that the contractor is hauling out of. MNDNR is not allowing any gravel to be washed with water coming out of the Mississippi River. The contractor is looking for a different source. The south project is waiting for one last change requested by Burlington Northern. After this change, the project will go out to bid and be awarded in late August or early September, with a completion date of summer 2022. SEH is continuing to work on laying out the City property for potential development.
The Deer River Fire Department also submitted a written report which showed nine calls for the month. They stated recruiting is going well. The new ad and Facebook campaign seem to be generating some interest in new recruitments. The report stated there is a broken drain pipe under the floor of the women’s bathroom. Deer River Fire Chief Jordan Osse is getting quotes for the repair. The air conditioning unit in the fire department office/kitchen area is leaking freon. Osse is getting estimates for this repair. The annual fire, law and EMS golf tourney is on Wednesday. The Department will be participating in the Party in the Park event. They will be selling burgers and corn as well as sponsoring a 5K run. The department is currently running a raffle with the drawing to be held in early September.
Deer River Police Chief Brian Castellano provided the council with an update and reported on 217 calls for the month. This is down from 228 calls last year. Castellano said the BCA audit is complete. The post-board training reimbursement is completed. Castellano said the City received $10,600.32, which is 100% of what was submitted. The Chief stated the Wild Rice Festival was well attended and with very few problems and that the Durango should be back this week. Officer Johnson will be participating in the Party in the Park event. He has entered the pie-eating contest and challenges anyone to compete against him. The Enterprise car leasing program will not work for a City the size of Deer River. They require a 20-car minimum to participate in their program.
City Administrator Mark Box gave an update. The Sportsman Club has applied for their annual big buck raffle. The Wagon Wheel Bar is asking to have pull tabs sponsored by the Grand Rapids Amateur Hockey Association which was approved by council. Approved resolution 2021-22, accepting donation for the bike rodeo for $1,760.00. Box asked if the Council wanted to set any additional budget meeting dates. Box gave an overview of what the budget may look like for 2022 and stated the biggest challenge will be to decide on how to cash flow the water and sewer departments. Box explained that with the additional debt taken on, the City would have to adjust utility rates or levy for extra dollars to make the increased debt payments. The City was successful with a grant from the Blandin Foundation for $30,000. This will be to help the White Oak Tractor Club fund the remodel of the Educational Center building.
Sarah Carling, CEDA representative, went over some information for the federal rescue grant money that Itasca County will be granting out. Box will work with Sarah to apply for the funds. There is also grant money to apply for from the County from their Tourism and Economic Development (TED) dollars. This is one-time money with grants from $5,000 to $20,000. Box will work with Carling to apply for these funds.
