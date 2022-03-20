During the March 14 regular meeting of the Deer River City Council, Kelly Reed, a Deer River City resident, brought up concerns in regard to mail not being delivered. The post office has notified Reed that her mail will not be delivered until the ice is removed from in front of the mailbox. Reed said the City scrapped the ice on the streets but left it, and then it froze.
Rick Rogich, with Deer River Public Works, stated he would remove the snow on Tuesday. Reed asked for King Lane to be sanded. She said it is a layer of ice. Rogich said he will take care of it. Reed also brought up concerns that she had noticed a decrease in water pressure at her residence. Rogich gave her some suggestions on what to look at as potential problems. Reed will let the city know if the pressure issue continues.
In other business, the council:
Approved the regular meeting minutes, working session minutes and the special meeting minutes from their recent meetings.
Approved bills for $58,887.21.
George Eilertson, with Northland Securities, attended the meeting via zoom, and explained the refunding note the city has to take out. Eilertson explained that the new note and terms would be at a lower interest rate than the original note. The loan will continue to be with Bremer Bank for three years, callable at any time.
Rogich continued with his report and stated he received the final agreement from the county for contracted services. He stated the skid loader has been out of commission for about a month. All of the repairs will be covered under warranty. In addition, the dump truck is having belly blade problems. This repair will be covered under warranty.
Rogich said there was a recent problem with the alarm on the water tower and is working on getting with the alarm company to resolve the issue.
Rogich asked the Council if they would want sidewalks and street lights built into the Comstock Drive project. The consensus was to have both items built into the project.
Councilor Dan Graf asked to have the curbs and hydrants painted this Spring. Graf talked about problems with people parking in front of the hydrants.
Approved the contract with Itasca County for the street grading and dust control.
Approved resolution 2022-08, a resolution recognizing the BBQ and Brew fest as a community-wide event.
Approved resolution 2022-09, a resolution supporting the community trail system.
Approved the Mayor (Steve Geving) and Administrator (Mark Box) to sign the municipal temporary note. This is a construction loan to be used in city-wide infrastructure projects.
The council offered April 4, 2022 and April 5, 2022 as dates to meet with the unions.
Box stated the Fire Relief has applied for a raffle license.
Deer River Police Chief Brian Castellano stated he is hoping to have the background check completed this week.
In addition, he stated the vet clinic will be in April and a date would be set soon.
