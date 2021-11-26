During the Nov. 22 meeting of the Deer River City Council, Deer River Police Chief Brian Castellano reported that there were 216 calls for the month of October. This was up from 207 in 2020. Castellano reminded everyone that there is no overnight parking in the business district area. Parking on the streets overnight causes issues when trying to remove snow. There will be tickets issued, and if needed, vehicles will be towed at the owner's expense.
Castellano also reminded residents that all vehicles parked on the streets must be moved at least every eight hours to clear the snow during the winter months.
The police department expressed their condolences to part-time Officer Pat Richards on the passing of his wife, Mindy Richards. Mindy worked for the Deer River Police Department and retired in the 1990s.
Deer River Fire Department had two calls for the month which were both assisting the Cohasset Fire Department.
The fire hall sewer line repair estimate is $10,500. This is to line the entire service line. Deer River Fire Chief Jordan Osse is trying to get the repair completed in December. City Administrator Mark Box said he has applied for the funding to help pay for this repair.
Osse applied for a grant to help with the purchase of new SCBA (self-contained breathing apparatus) packs and air tanks. Enbridge Energy has awarded the Deer River Fire Department $50,000 to go towards this purchase.
The A/C-heating unit is not working in the kitchen/office of the fire hall. Osse has a service provider line up to look at the unit. The A/C went out this past summer, and Osse thinks they may have to replace the entire unit.
The department will be testing three new recruits on Tuesday. If they are successful at passing the physical test, Osse will be asking to hire them. If they are hired, this will bring the roster up to 20, and there will be five who will be attending the firefighter school in January.
In other business on Monday, the council:
Approved the regular meeting minutes from November 8, 2021 and the work session minutes from earlier in the month.
Approved bills for $410,267.06.
Approved resolution 2021-42 accepting the donation of $50,000 to be used to purchase the SCBA equipment.
Approved resolution 2021-39, a resolution excepting a donation of $400 from the Class of 1969 to the fire department.
Approved resolution 2021-40, a resolution designating the 2022 polling place as the Deer River City Hall.
Approved resolution 2021-41, a resolution to approve the 2022 Club on-sale, Dance, Sunday liquor and the 3.2 off sale licenses.
Authorized Deer River City Mayor Steve Geving to sign the 2022 ski trails grant agreement naming the City of Deer River as the grant sponsor. The grant amount is for $3,800. A motion was made to allow the Mayor to sign the benchmark certificate to pay for the ski trail maintenance of $1,500.
Approved pay application number six of $336,667.19. This is for the work on the expansion pond and the work has been completed for the season. There will be some landscaping and service work on the top of the dikes constructed in the spring.
Heard an update from Box who received a call from the Blandin Foundation and was asked to submit a grant application if the city would like to receive a grant for up to $150,000. After talking with Sarah Carling, who is working directly with all of the smaller communities in Itasca County, the Foundation understood the hurdles that each community has when it comes to trying to complete some of the smaller projects. The Foundation is now reaching out to the smaller communities to offer help for the much smaller project. If awarded, the money can be used for just about anything other than infrastructure or ordinary city expenses. Box provided a list of projects to the Foundation, recently listing playground equipment, the park pavilion, walking trail, electric car charging stations, the big fish and painting the water tower. The council approved Box to submit an application to the Blandin Foundation for a grant to aid in completing some of the projects listed.
Box informed the council that there is a lot of money in grants that he would like to apply for. Box wanted the council to be aware that if the grants are received, they will help construct the trail system. Also, if the grants are received, the City will have to agree to the maintenance of the trail for as long as thirty years. Box said that each funder has a different stipulation for their maintenance agreements. The council agreed to keep working toward getting the trail built and understood that the City would have to maintain it once it was constructed. Along with Carling, Box will be setting up meetings with the different funding agencies to go over the best way to approach the application process.
Approved the Mayor to sign a letter of support to send along with the Safe Routes to School application.
Box reminded the council of the special city council meeting on November 29, 2021 to hear comments on the proposed 2022 levy.
