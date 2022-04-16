Deer River City Council opened their April 11, 2022 regular city council meeting at 6 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance and prayer.
In other business, the council:
Approved the March 28, 2022 regular meeting minutes and the March 29, 2022 working session meeting minutes. In addition, approved the April 4, 2022 and April 5, 2022 special meeting minutes.
Approved bills in the amount of $41,426.09.
Deer River City Attorney was not present.
Rick Rogich, Deer River Public Works, let the council know that the lift station by Cenex needs to be repaired. He stated the check valves on the pump aren’t working. They have to pump it down and check it every day, except for the weekends to make sure that doesn’t cause any issues. The panels need to be replaced, and the guide rails are rusted out along with a couple other things. Rogich got two quotes and recommended Quality Flow to repair the lift station for $10,420.
After discussion, approved the bid of $10,420.00 to repair the lift station.
Rogich explained to the council that Short Elliot and Hendrickson (SEH) would like to have Comstock jetted and televised for the upcoming project. There were two quotes that came in, one from Rapids Rooter for $4,249, and one from Nelson Sanitation for $2,770.73. Rogich recommended Nelson Sanitation to the council. After discussion, approved the bid for Nelson Sanitation.
Deer River city-wide clean up days is April 30, 2022 and May 1, 2022. There will be dumpsters set up by the City garage on both of those day for City residents to dispose of approved items. Lift station service checks are scheduled for the end of May. Rogich said when the weather permits, hydrant flushing, sewer flushing and street sweeping will be started. Mapping will also be done when time allows.
Councilor Sharon Geving asked Rogich about the pot holes. Rogich explained that they will be patched when it dries up a little more.
Assistant City Administrator Sarah Nelson let the council know about the public open house via Zoom for the FEMA Flood Map information, on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. This meeting is to provide information on the flood protection standards and flood insurance, and to answer any questions the public may have.
Approved the Mayor to sign the refunding bond documents needed by Fryberger.
Nelson reminded the council that The Board of Appeal and Equalization for the City of Deer River will meet on April 27, 2022 at 9:30 a.m., at the Deer River City Hall.
Nelson informed the council that City Administrator Mark Box had submitted another trail grant application. He is also working on a playground plan for Lundeen Park as there has been some funding received.
The council was reminded of the working session meeting on Tuesday at 4 p.m. to discuss employee contracts.
The Agreement for Professional Services between the City of Deer River and SEH was presented. This agreement is for the South Infrastructure project which includes 2nd Street SE, 4th Ave SE, 3rd Street SE Alley (South), 3rd Street SE Alley (North). Councilor Dan Graf asked about the fees. Nelson explained that the lump sum of $247,320 is nine percent of the total construction cost that will be paid out monthly as the work is performed. Approved the Agreement for Professional Services for SEH to provide construction services for the South Infrastructure Project as presented in the SEH agreement in the amount of $247,320.
Nelson presented the agreement between the City of Deer River and Casper Construction for the South Infrastructure Improvements Project. Council approved to sign the agreement.
