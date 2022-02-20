Deer River City Council opened the Monday, Feb. 14 meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and prayer.
After discussion, the council approved the previous regular meeting minutes and the most recent working session minutes.
Bills totalling $288,572.55 were approved.
Rick Rogich, Deer River Public Works, received the agreement from Itasca County for contracted services. Rogich will review it and bring it back at the next meeting. The agreement will be for grading and dust control application. Rogich gave a preliminary estimate of $700 per year.
He explained repairs to the 2009 pickup are completed. The parts for this repair were ordered last Fall and didn’t arrive until late December.
Repairs were needed to the Snow Dog snowplow. The approximate cost will be $2,100.
Rogich asked to hire another rink attendant. Council approved the hire of Ethan Wicklund.
He updated the council that the annual sweeper and skid loader maintenance were completed.
In addition, there have been reports of dirty water in different locations in the City. Rogich is asking the residents to report as soon as the problem starts. He has been flushing hydrants in different areas to eliminate the problem.
Rogich said the crane truck had to go in for service and that minor repairs were completed.
The 2022 south infrastructure bid opening will be on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.
Rogich will schedule a day to take down the winter season decorations soon.
Deer River City Administrator Mark Box gave his report. He stated First Call for help has requested a donation. Box said this is an annual request. After discussion and recognizing that this is an excellent service, the council also felt that taxpayer’s money should not be used to fund a nonprofit agency.
In other business, the council:
Approved resolution 2022-01 to agree that any new development will include being connected to the safe routes to school path /sidewalk system.
Approved resolution 2022-02 adding Sharon Geving as a signer at the Northview Bank and removing Chris Reed for all accounts.
Approved resolution 2022-03 supporting housing and local decision-making authority.
Approved resolution 2022-04 accepting a grant donation from Itasca County for $20,000.
Approved resolution 2022-05 accepting a grant for $150,000 from the Blandin Foundation.
Box stated the City will remain part of the Northeastern Home consortium.
The council approved Box to open a construction account for the 2023 Comstock Drive project. Box shared that the construction loan in 2019 will need to be extended. Due to the delay in the project start dates, the city has not been able to use the funds. This was a three-year loan payable in 2022.
Approved resolution 2022-07 adding language to the city’s employment policy that allows exempt employees to transfer their vacation and compensation time to their HCSP account.
