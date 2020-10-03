The Deer River City Council heard an update from State Senator Justin Eichorn and candidate for State Representative Spencer Igo (House of Representatives) at Monday’s regular meeting.
Eichorn gave an overview of the last four years and said that he and Representative Sandy Layman had worked closely on projects for their district. Eichorn said that he and Igo have agreed they will be working closely and will work for all of the people. Igo agreed that working together is the right thing to do, and co-authoring bills is a way to get concerns heard.
“Just finishing up my first term in the state legislature,” Eichorn said. “We’ve done a lot of great work together. We are fighting for the same people, referring to Sandy Layman.”
“Again, we are running for re-election this year, and I won’t run a campaign speech. I really enjoy working with you guys,” Eichorn said.
Igo, is stepping up, hoping to follow in Layman’s footsteps, who is retiring to be a full-time grandma. “This community of Itasca, has made me who I am.”
Igo grew up in Grand Rapids and graduated from Grand Rapids High School.
Councilor Chris Reed stated in regard to the sewer pond, they are hoping they can continue to work with the State of Minnesota, the tribe and the casino.
“I just hope our city is a priority, for a wastewater project,” Reed said.
“We’ve got all the permitting and we are shovel ready,” City Administrator Mark Box added. “When it comes to these lists that the state puts us on, we have been on this list for over 10 years.”
“We are the only community in the county that is ineligible for IRRRB money,” Councilor Pat Richards added.
Igo has been working with Senator Pete Stauber as his northern Minnesota liaison and is aware of what’s involved at the legislative level. After a lengthy discussion with the council, they thanked them for coming.
“People just want our state to get back to normal,” Igo said.
“We have spent the last three and a half four years, turning our community into a place where we have a 24-hour police force, versus just a part-time police force,” Reed said. “I think it would be a good time, to explain to the guys what the fire department needs.”
“What I’ve seen up to this point, it has seemed like generally, fire departments have been fairly well funded,” explained Deer River Fire Chief Jordan Osse. “We personally haven’t’ had horrible issues with getting funding for projects. Our community has been extremely supportive. The most difficult thing we are seeing is recruiting new fire fighters. Not sure what anyone can do from a legislature position.”
“We would just like to see our state open up for business,” Reed said.
“We wanted to be here to hear from you guys,” Igo said.
“The way we see it, you shouldn’t have to hire a lobbyist, especially small cities. We are here for you,” Eichorn said.
In other business:
• CEDA representative Sarah Carling and Itasca First representative Megan Christensen, who both sit on the Avenue of Pines committee, presented to the council.
“We are trying to do collaborative projects that promote tourism in Itasca County,” Christensen said.
Christensen talked about a mapping project that the Avenue of Pines By-way group is working on. Megan said this would be an interactive video map, and the City would have the ability to list what they want on this map.
“It starts in Deer River and ends in Northome,” Christensen said. “Right now, we have a printed map, but not an interactive map. You can embed images that are Geo targeted.”
Christensen shared that having this map will be a way of promoting the city and what the city has to offer. The cost to get this map up and running is estimated at $11,000. Visit Grand Rapids has committed $2,500, a Blandin grant would fund $1,000 and an IRRRB grant will be submitted asking for $5,000.
Christensen will be asking all of the cities to commit $250 to $500 for this project. After discussion, the council unanimously agreed to commit to $500 for the video mapping project.
“This is a great opportunity for any of the communities,” Christensen said. “Drive-destinations are on everyone’s list. They want to go to rural USA. They want to seek scenic places.”
“And you can link all this to the website,” Carling said.
“Personally, I would be in support of this. Anything we can do for a small fee, to bring business into the community,” Mayor Steve Geving said.
• The council approved bills in the amount of $ 109,595.89.
Osse gave his fire department report and stated there were five calls for the month.
“After things being very busy, for the first couple months, it’s actually slowed down,” Osse said.
With the increase in Covid -19 cases on the rise, the fire department has reimplemented their Covid-19 plan and protocols. They will be training outside as much as possible and doing online training if need be.
“Just in hopes to keep ourselves available, as we have talked several times, we are very shorthanded,” Osse said. “It’s something we have been very cognitive of.”
The department has had some outside exposure and has members who cannot respond due to exposure or having a child with exposure at home with them.
The department is still hoping to purchase the off-highway vehicle by the end of the year.
Osse explained the newest recruits are finishing up their training with the live burn as their final requirement.
“I believe there are four of them right now,” the Chief said, adding he hopes the live burn will be completed in October. Mayor Geving noted that Grand Rapids has a live burn coming up, and maybe the department could take part in that training. Osse said the college is usually aware of these events.
Fire prevention too will look different this year. There will be no in-person education, but the department is making a video and giving it to schools and other fire prevention handouts. The council approved the fire department report.
“I assume there will be no Turkey Bingo this fall? Is there anything in lieu of this?” Councilor Dan Graf said, with Osse stating they have been discussing some options, but nothing has been set in stone quite yet.
Deer River Police Chief, Brian Castellano, reported on 231 calls with 24 assists for August. This compares to the 212 calls in August of 2019. Castellano said the squad has received new tires.
“The rims on the Durango are 18 inches so it was a bit difficult,” Castellano said.
The council was informed the department has received a grant from TC Energy for $10,000. Castellano thanked Officer Meyer for submitting the grant application. Lake Country Power had denied the grant application due to the request not fitting their grant parameters.
“We are still waiting on the Burlington Northern grant,” the police chief stated.
Castellano reminded everyone that schools are back in session and to be aware of their surroundings when driving.
“Pay attention when driving in school zones, near school buses and school bus stops,” Castellano said. “It’s pretty avoidable if people just start paying attention.”
He also reminded people if they value their property to lock it up, adding many of the problems can be avoided with this simple step.
“Sound advice Brian,” Geving said.
“Where are we on the DNR vehicle?” Richards asked.
“We will probably go down next week and pick it up,” Box stated.
Box gave his administrator’s report. Box stated the city has met their obligation for the TIF district and asked the Council to pass resolution 2020-26 and authorize the decertification paperwork to be signed and sent to the County. After discussion, the council approved resolution 2020-26 a resolution to decertify the TIF district and allow Box to submit the decertification to the County Auditor.
