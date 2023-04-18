The Deer River City Council talked economic development during its April 11 meeting which included a visit from Itasca Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) President Tamara Lowney and business consultant Rob Sjostrand. Lowney said the number businesses the organization is assisting has grown tenfold in the past four years with 52% of those businesses located outside of Grand Rapids.

Sjostrand talked about the Forge. This is a new space for workforce readiness programs that will work with area students in different trades. Welding, auto mechanics, machinist and carpentry are some of their focused areas. The Forge is opening on July 12, 2023.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments