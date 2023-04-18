The Deer River City Council talked economic development during its April 11 meeting which included a visit from Itasca Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) President Tamara Lowney and business consultant Rob Sjostrand. Lowney said the number businesses the organization is assisting has grown tenfold in the past four years with 52% of those businesses located outside of Grand Rapids.
Sjostrand talked about the Forge. This is a new space for workforce readiness programs that will work with area students in different trades. Welding, auto mechanics, machinist and carpentry are some of their focused areas. The Forge is opening on July 12, 2023.
IEDC is hoping to have a day of action in Deer River this year. This event will host a variety of vendors who provide services to the community. Paul Bunyan Communications, ISD 317, City of Deer River, Leech Lake Tribal, Full-Service Community Schools, Itasca County Housing and Itasca County Social Services are some of the vendors that will attend.
IEDC will be hosting a build north summit on May 4, 2023 at the Timber Lake Lodge.
IEDC will be holding several community meetings in April. These meetings will be to gather information from the public regarding our community’s needs for economic development. On April 20 the meeting in Deer River will be at the Northern Star Office conference room from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Other dates and times can be found on the IEDC calendar of events.
In other business, April 11, the Deer River City Council:
Heard from Richard Fieldsend, Deer River Public Works, who said that the water tower maintenance is scheduled for May 15, 2023. The tower will be emptied and cleaned inside. This cleaning is on a five-year schedule.
Deer River's annual cleanup days will be April 28-30, 2023.
Approved the regular meeting minutes from the end of March.
Approved bills for $59,731.79.
Approved Fieldsend to sign an agreement with Northland Portables for the City’s vendor for 2023.
Approved the purchase of a push mower.
Fieldsend said the summer help posting will close on Friday, April 14, 2023.
Fieldsend is waiting on a quote for dust control.
The public works department has been participating in some local training.
Heard from Deer River City Administrator Mark Box who said a person is wanting to set up a farmers' market on city property near the community garden. The council agreed to allow the farmer’s market to set up at the community garden location.
Approved the purchase of two computers, monitor and battery backups.
Approved resolution 2023-06 accepting a donation from the Deer River Fire Relief Association for $10,000.
Approved resolution 2023-07 allowing Sarah, RaeAnne and Box to be added to the Woodland Bank signature authorization and to remove retired Deputy Clerk Gayle Guthrie.
Box said tornado awareness week is April 17-20, 2023. The Statewide drill will be on April 20.
Box said the board of equalization will be on April 25 at 9:30 a.m.
Box has set up a meeting with the Minnesota Housing Partnership. This will be a meeting for MHP to gather information about the City and to tour the different housing sites the City has available. There will be a variety of other local partners in attendance as well.
Deer River Police Chief Brian Castellano said that the Vet Clinic this year will be for Deer River residents only. The new vet made this call because every animal will need to have an exam.
