Deer River Mayor Steve Geving stated at Monday’s meeting, he has had several complaints of several people speeding in the alley on Fourth and Fifth streets.
Geving updated the council that an alley speed limit by law is 10 mph but they are going 30 to 35 mph at times. Geving wants to look at some more police patrol in the area or some dirt speed bumps in the alley to slow them down.
“It is bad,” Councilor Chris Reed said.
The council agreed they would need to bring this up to the police department.
In other business:
Councilor Barb Serfling and Councilor Pat Richards had a few grammar and spelling corrections in regard to the minutes.
Bills in the amount of $153,303.62 were approved.
“We have left the benches out,” public works foreman, Richard Rogich said, adding the department finished flushing the fire hydrants this week, as well as put the flower pots and garbage cans away for the season.
Rogich continued his update and explained they have been discharging down the ponds and lift station maintenance was done.
“I just got the report today, so haven’t had a chance to really look at it,” Rogich said.
The discharge window is Oct. 1 through Dec. 31, 2020.
“We fixed a sewer line, with TNT and Hammerlund. I just took the quote from Hawkinson on Friday and Anderson Brothers for blacktopping,” he added.
“We flushed out the water lines out at White Oak. And the street sweeper was being fixed as of Friday,” Rogich said.
“Do you have any idea of how many hours are on that vehicle?” Richards asked.
“No, I do not,” he said. “Mowing is close to being done for the season. Trying to get the panel on lift station six moved, but still waiting for a quote. I don’t know if that will get done this year or not, but are looking at getting that in higher ground.”
The department continues with flushing sewer lines and getting snow plows ready.
Assistant City Administrator, Sarah Nelson, presented the Administrators report and presented pay estimate number three for Insituform in the amount of $63,600.66. She stated there would be a final payment of $6,013.35 when the City would receive the IC134 form from them.
“I think we lined the sewer,” Reed said.
Nelson also brought the council up-to-date about a graffiti incident that happened last week.
“There was a graffiti incident, White Oak buildings and grounds, and on the new baseball dugouts. They haven’t caught anybody yet. There is also a reward out there. There isn’t any evidence,” Nelson said.
The land committee also met.
“We are going to look heavier on ready to use lands deeper in the City first,” Reed said. “We did look at the Moose Lake property, and when you look at that property, over half is wetlands and isn’t developable.”
“Looking at lots that we have in town,” Reed said. “And getting them back on the tax roles.”
There next meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 at 4 p.m.
