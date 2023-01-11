The city of Deer River’s firefighters are making more money for their service now. During the Dec. 27 meeting of the Deer River City Council, Deer River Fire Chief Jordan Osse asked to increase the firefighter's hourly wage by $1 per hour. Osse said it’s been many years since there has been an increase. Osse also asked to approve the officer's pay.

Deer River City Administrator Mark Box said the last increase that he could remember was when he was on the city council. Osse had examples of what the officers are paid from the departments close to Deer River. After discussion, council approved to increase the hourly firefighter pay by $1 per hour and to double the current officer's pay, making the hourly pay $15.50 per hour, the chiefs pay $1,000 and the other officers to $400 per quarter.


