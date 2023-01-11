The city of Deer River’s firefighters are making more money for their service now. During the Dec. 27 meeting of the Deer River City Council, Deer River Fire Chief Jordan Osse asked to increase the firefighter's hourly wage by $1 per hour. Osse said it’s been many years since there has been an increase. Osse also asked to approve the officer's pay.
Deer River City Administrator Mark Box said the last increase that he could remember was when he was on the city council. Osse had examples of what the officers are paid from the departments close to Deer River. After discussion, council approved to increase the hourly firefighter pay by $1 per hour and to double the current officer's pay, making the hourly pay $15.50 per hour, the chiefs pay $1,000 and the other officers to $400 per quarter.
Osse said Andy Anttila will be the Second Assistant Chief and Brandon Berndt will be the training officer beginning January 1, 2023. The department held a recruiting event this Tuesday at the fire hall.
In other business Dec. 27, the council:
Approved the regular meeting minutes and the working session meeting minutes from earlier in December.
Approved bills for $162,428.39.
Discussed the contract with American Disposal. Dave Villeneuve and Caleb Villeneuve were present to answer any questions regarding their solid waste pickup proposal. The proposal is asking for a three-year agreement and has three sizes of carts to choose from. In the past, Deer River City residents have had the 45-gallon cart. There would be a 3 percent increase beginning Jan. 1, 2023 of each year of the agreement. The fees are as follows: 45 gallon cart, $19.10 per month; 65 gallon cart, $23.54 per month; and 95 gallon cart, $27.87 per month, weekly pick up. The recycling fee would increase to $5 per month for bi-weekly pickup. Council approved American Disposal’s proposal for 2023-2025.
Heard from Deer River Police Chief Brian Castellano who reported 254 calls for the month of December. This is up by 75 calls from last year. The department assisted the Itasca County Sheriff’s office with a K-9 search for a male with felony warrants. The male was found and arrested. The department received five tasers donated from the Nashwauk police department and the Itasca County Sheriff’s office. The donation included holsters and cartridges. These tasers will be an upgrade from the tasers the department is currently using. The department completed taser training on December 21, 2022. Castellano has updated the department's taser policy. Box will bring the policy back for approval at the first meeting in January.
Castellano continues to remind residents there is no overnight parking in the uptown district and that all vehicles need to be moved every eight hours to aid in the snow removal process. The public works department has been posting when they will be out moving snow to give the residents a heads-up.
Approved resolution 2022-33 designating the 2023 polling place for the City of Deer River.
Approved the 2023 meeting dates list the second and fourth Mondays for regular meetings and the second and fourth Tuesdays for working sessions.
Box presented the City’s fee schedule for review. Box said that he will be adding the new CBD fees as a change and didn’t have any other changes to recommend. Council approved to add the CBD fees to the fees schedule.
Approved the satisfaction of the mortgage and to allow the mayor to sign.
Approved resolution 2022-34 to maintain the Phase II walking trail.
Approved resolution 2022-35 to be the grant sponsor for the Phase II walking trail.
Box reported that Short, Elliot and Hendrickson (SEH) estimated the cost to survey the property North of the White Oak Inn and Suites will be about $4,000. This does not include doing any of the work to vacate portions of the streets and alleys.
Box is going to draft a letter to the residents that will be affected by the 2023 construction.
Approved pay application five for the South end project for the amount of $278,643.70.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.