The city of Deer River held a groundbreaking ceremony last week to thank retired State Representative Sandy Layman and Senator Justin Eichorn, and to mark the start of their wastewater pond expansion project. Rep. Layman and Senator Eichorn have worked diligently to see that their district’s projects were included in the 2020 Minnesota States bonding bill, and the city was one of those projects.
Deer River received $4 million to help expand the wastewater holding pond and replace aging water and wastewater transmission lines. Mayor Steve Geving thanked Layman for recognizing the city’s needs and said that this project would not be happening without the help of Laymen and Sen. Eichorn who was unable to attend due to the legislation being in session.
Deer River has needed to expand its wastewater holding pond for several years and has applied to the bonding bill program three times to fund the project. Without the fourth holding pond, the city was limited to a case-by-case basis to hook up additional users. With the addition of the new holding pond, the city will seek further development opportunities actively.
Representative Layman thanked the city of Deer River for the plaque and went on to say that Deer River was one of the first projects brought to her attention. She said this was before being elected for her first term. Layman said she identified this project as a real need for the city and without the funding, the city had no way to grow. With their current ponds being at near capacity, the city had no way to invite new development.
Layman said it really helped that City Administrator Mark Box and Councilman Chris Reed were willing to come to St. Paul or travel to other locations to testify before the bonding committees. Layman said St. Paul knows about Deer River, and hearing from the people who live and work there was really important and helpful when making decisions on funding projects.
