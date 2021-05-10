Deer River Area Community Fund Donates to ISD 317

The Deer River Area Community Fund presented a donation to Deanna Hron, coordinator for Full Service Community Schools, ISD 317. The Deer River Area Community Fund is a community-based fund that, through their Advisory Committee, provides discretionary grants to projects and initiatives in the Deer River area to improve the quality of life for the people in the communities served by the Deer River School District.
For more information on the Deer River Area Community Fund, please go to www.gracf.org and click on Area Funds and the Deer River Area Community Fund. You can contact one of the Advisory Committee members listed, apply for a grant, or donate to the fund.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.