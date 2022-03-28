Deer River Area Community Fund donates to Deer River High School Music

The Deer River Area Community Fund presented a $1000 donation to the Deer River High School Music Boosters Fund. This donation will support the Deer River High School music students’ trip to Minneapolis. Gwenn Smith of the Deer River Area Community Fund says, “The Deer River High School music program brings joy to parents and families of the involved students and also brings that appreciation to the whole community. We all needs the arts in our lives, don't we? Lenora Evans is an amazing teacher!”
The Deer River Area Community Fund is a community-based fund that, through their Advisory Committee, provides discretionary grants to projects and initiatives in the Deer River area to improve the quality of life for the people in the communities served by the Deer River School District.
The Deer River Area Community Fund is managed through the Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation, which has been connecting donors’ charitable intentions to community needs for over 25 years to make our Greater Itasca Area – and the world – a better place to live. For information on the Deer River Area Community Fund, please go to www.gracf.org and click on Area Funds and the Deer River Area Community Fund. You can contact one of their Advisory Committee members listed, apply for a grant, or donate to the fund.
