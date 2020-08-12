McCauley recognized for service to Northern Lights Community School
Longtime business manager of Northern Lights Community School (NLCS) Becky McCauley recently celebrated her retirement after 15 years of service to the Warba school. Known by many for her committed and creative Halloween costumes, McCauley is highly regarded by co-workers and supervisors. Throughout her time she worked with three directors of the school and all three shared their experience of working with McCauley.
“Becky McCauley was the exact right person at the right time for Northern Lights Community School when we hired her,” said Dave Hagman, McCauley’s first boss and co-founder of Northern Lights Community School. “We knew she was a fit because she said she liked modular scheduling in high school. Through her 15 years at Northern Lights, she just went above and beyond.”
Hagman worked with McCauley for about 10 years. He noted she had a love for the city of Warba and was known for her Halloween costumes.
“She loves Warba school and she loved everything about what we were doing. It was just fabulous,” Hagman commented. “An added feature was that she made the best Halloween costumes ever. Her one of essentially a cardboard school bus picking up the kids is one of my favorite memories.”
Karen Howell, co-founder of NLCS, shared that McCauley was hired before they even opened the doors of the school.
“She jumped right in from day one and made a commitment to learn a tremendous amount in a very short amount of time,” Howell said. “She has worked tirelessly and with passion to ensure we were and continue to be successful. She has a wonderful creative side that has been a benefit for a project based learning school.”
The Halloween costumes and spirit week enthusiasm she created every year always amazed all of us and added to the fun we promote with kids. Her dedication to NLCS has been a huge part of our success. Thank you Becky for everything you contributed to our success.
McCauley praised Hagman and Howell for their work to start the school.
“NLCS would not exist without the tireless pursuit of Dave Hagman and Karen Howell, to start the public charter school,” McCauley stated. “They worked for years before I came on the scene in July of 2005. Dave was the first director for 8 years and Karen a teacher for the past 15 years.”
The next director who worked with McCauley was Nick Pretasky.
“As a school leader in Warba, I think in order to be a successful leader you have to surround yourself with smart people, and that’s Becky,” Pretasky said.
Pretasky noted McCauley was not only an excellent employee, but that they also shared many laughs together. She was both a good person and a good friend. He added McCauley is very passionate about the history of Warba and the surrounding area.
“Local history lessons from Becky were amazing,” said Pretasky. “She used to run her own newspaper in Warba.”
McCauley’s most recent supervisor and current director of NLCS Mike Hamernick echoed these thoughts.
“Warba is the center of the universe,” said Hamernick, “She feels like she wants to keep Warba going.”
Hamernick said he enjoyed working with McCauley but that he is a little worried about not having her around. Like the others, he reminisced on McCauley’s love for Halloween. Two of his favorite Halloween memories were when McCauley organized enough people to be the Brady Bunch and when she dressed up to look like someone was skiing with a boat pulling them.
It’s clear that McCauley made a positive impression on the people she worked with and that she will be missed by the staff and students of NLCS.
