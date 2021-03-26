Decoster named Bigfork Principal

ISD 318 is pleased to announce that Ken Decoster has been named Bigfork School Principal. He will begin his duties on July 1, 2021. Mr. Decoster is currently the Assistant Principal for Special Services and prior to that served as the principal for Southwest Elementary School. As the Assistant Principal for Special Services, he provides Special Education support in ISD 318 schools and serves as the Principal for the Area Learning Center (ALC).
“Ken is dedicated to student success no matter what role he serves in. We are thrilled to have him step into this new role,” said Superintendent Matt Grose. “I feel confident that the students and staff in Bigfork will benefit from Ken’s experience.”
Mr. Decoster began his career as a teacher in Bigfork School and it is exciting to welcome him back as a principal. “I am very excited to join Bigfork School and the wonderful team there. I'm looking forward to returning to the place where I started my career in education," said Ken Decoster.
Bigfork School serves Pre-K to 12th grade students and currently has an enrollment of 272 students.
“Ken’s knowledge and familiarity with district processes as he steps into this role will provide important continuity for the students and families of Bigfork,” said Superintendent Grose.
