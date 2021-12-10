The members of Nashwauk Alliance Church invite area children and families to the upcoming  Family Fun Night.  On Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 6 p.m. a meatball, mashed potatoes, and gravy meal will be served, followed by family fun time from 6:45-7:30 p.m. This month’s theme is Christmas, with activities planned to celebrate this special season.  Kids and families will get a chance to test out their culinary skills with cookie and “gingerbread” creations.  The goal of these monthly events is to promote a time where kids and their families can come together for an evening of fun and fellowship. The church is located at 825 First Street, Nashwauk.  For more information, contact Pastor John Weiher at 218-885-3334.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments