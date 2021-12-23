Macey N.

Monthly in 2021, Itasca County 4-H spotlights current 4-H members and adult volunteers. 4-H focuses on hands-on learning and encouraging youth to identify and pursue their sparks/passions. 4-H is also supported by adult volunteers that are encouraged to use their sparks while working with young people. 

December Youth Member spotlight: Macey N.

Macey has been a 4-H member for 8 years. 

What is your favorite 4-H project or activity? “Definitely the horse project!”

What is one skill you have been able to practice or improve in 4-H? “Serving the community and learning to lead a group by being the current vice president of the horse club.”

What would you consider is your current spark? “Things like the Winter Round-Up and doing clinics with my horse. I am also excited to lease a new horse this spring and be able to learn new things with her.”

What is one of your favorite memories or highlights of being in 4-H? “Staying at the county fair with my friends and showing our horses.”

December Adult Volunteer Spotlight: Linnea Clayton

Linnea has volunteered with 4-H for 11 years. 

What is one of your favorite memories or highlights as a volunteer? “One of my favorite memories is helping out in the food booth at the fair.”

What would you consider is your spark? “I volunteer because I want to help others and to do my part in our community.”

Why do you volunteer? “Helping children in general, watching them learn and finding their spark.”

4-H is an out-of-school, hands-on learning program for youth in grades Kindergarten - 1 year past high school. Youth choose a project that’s interesting to them and explore it with peers and caring adults. 4-H clubs are groups of youth who want to learn together and meet in every part of Minnesota.

If you are interested in joining Itasca County 4-H or becoming an adult volunteer, please contact the Itasca County 4-H office at (218) 327-7486, visit https://local.extension.umn.edu/local/itasca/4-h or find us on Facebook University of Minnesota Extension-Itasca County 4-H.

