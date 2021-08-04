After a brutal summer storm swept through Grand Rapids last week, Itasca County, in partnership with the City of Grand Rapids, opened two community cleanup sites to help residents drop off storm debris and take pressure off its transfer station.
All Itasca County residents and commercial businesses affected by the July 26 storm were able to bring brush, trees, and yard debris to the Itasca County Fairgrounds and to a site on 29th Street SE behind Walmart. There is no charge for storm debris and no household garbage is allowed at the sites.
Walker Maasch of Itasca County Environmental Services said the extensive damage and debris caused by the storm prompted the county to open up the clean-up sites.
“We wanted to be able to reach out to the community and help people get rid of the storm damage,” Maasch said.
The 29th Street SE location will continue to accept storm debris and will be staffed from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The fairgrounds location closed on Tuesday as the bulk of storm debris has been removed.
Itasca County’s Transfer Station, located at 29959 East Bass Lake Road, will still be accepting storm debris free of charge until further notice.
“Now that things are slowing down a little bit, we are moving it back to the transfer station,” Maasch said. “People can still bring [storm debris] for free there. We’re expecting to have that service available through the fall.”
Gary and Donna Bordner were at the fairgrounds unloading a trailer full of brush on Monday afternoon. They, along with many other volunteers, were cleaning up debris at the Grand Rapids Evangelical Free Church.
“This is our second load and we’ve got at least one or two more loads,” Donna Bordner said.
The Bordners heard about the cleanup sites online and said assisting in the cleanup is a way to serve their community.
“It’s a great service. I didn’t know of any other place prior to this where you can bring brush,” Gary Bordner said. “When you have a storm like this, it sure is nice that they can open up a spot to bring debris.”
The Bordners were at a family reunion on Lake Pokegama when the storm hit Grand Rapids last week.
“We watched somebody’s pontoon lift cover get shredded and saw water coming over the docks on Pokegama,” Gary said. “We’ve never been through a hurricane, but we imagine that’s what it would look like.”
For more information, contact Itasca County Environmental Services at 218-327-2857.
