On Friday, Dec. 3, from 6-8 p.m., Dreams Come True Dance will be putting on their 11th Annual Fundraiser Show for the Local Food Shelf at Second Harvest. The show is called Dance for Dinners. It will be held at the Greenway Auditorium.
Donations of either cash or non-perishable food items are accepted as tickets to the show. All proceeds from the show are donated to the Food Shelf at Second Harvest. The show is approximately two hours long with a 15 minute intermission.
Last season the dancers did the entire show digitally with recording routines inside the studio with donations made in a digital fashion as well.
“Our studio is very much looking forward to bringing back the show it has been all these years,” explained Kayla Shorma, Dreams Come True Dance owner. “This Show means a lot to many of our students as giving back to people in need is something so important during this time of year and all the time.”
The performers range in age from 6 years to 18 years. This show will feature 48 solo and duet routines, a small group routine and the Disney Dancers. Disney Dancers will be dancing mid December in Florida at Magic Kingdom and Disney Springs. This is for a Dance the World event where studios from across the globe meet and perform together. It was postponed last winter and is rescheduled for this winter. Dreams Come True Disney Dancers will be debuting their routine at the Dec. 3 show as the opening number. There are 13 dancers from the studio attending Dance the World.
“We invite you to join us Dec. 3 for a night of entertainment and giving back to our community,” added Shorma.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.