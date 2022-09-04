Day dreaming with ceramic artist Pater Jadoonath

Ceramics artist Peter Jadoonath is the featured artist in the MacRostie Art Center’s Minnesota Gallery for the next two months. Jadoonath has been creating ceramic pieces in Minnesota for more than 20 years and has also taught at many art centers in the Twin Cities area. He currently lives in Shafer, Minn. Jadoonath shared more about himself and his artwork in the Q&A with the Grand Rapids Herald-Review.
Q: How did you get your start in ceramics and what made you stick with it?
A: I started making pots at Bemidji State University in 1995. I enrolled in a ceramics class as an elective while pursuing a Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree. It was never my intention to pursue expertise in ceramics, I was more interested in drawing and painting and working my way to become an animator. But the clay studio just seduced me. The freeing nature of the material really broadened my idea of drawing and what that could be, I obviously made conscious choices but at the same time I didn’t realize that I changed my focus.
Q: Who are your biggest artistic influences or where do you often find inspiration?
A: Over the years I appreciated many different artists for various reasons. Some because of their art, some because of their innovativeness, others just because of who they were as people. If I had to choose a person or persons, it would be Dick and Debbie Cooter. Dick is a potter and Debbie is a weaver and they live in Two Harbors, Minnesota. There was a fortuitous moment about 13 years ago where I became part of their fall home sale that blossomed into something much more incredible than making and selling our artwork. They infused themselves into my family and over the years for me to watch them evolve as people who have infused artmaking into their lives has been very valuable. Things like this are far more inspiring to me than random casual muses.
Q: Has your artistic style changed over time and how so?
A: Yes, it has. I think for people who have followed me over the years they have seen change, but I think they also understand the throughline of it all. I’ve always seen pot making and making three dimensional drawings. That has always ebbed and flowed based upon my technical knowledge and the evolution of my skill level. My choice to pursue pot making is rooted in the idea that I can make drawings that exist in many dimensions, merging those ideas while always re-evaluating what that means has meant that my work is always changing. I’m good at asking questions, but sometimes I'm less good at finding answers.
Q: Why did you name this collection, "Day Dreaming" ?
A: As a kid in grade school teachers often told my parents that my problem is that I don’t pay attention because ‘Peter is always daydreaming.’ The same goes still for me. I’m better at paying attention these days and accomplishing tasks, but I’d always rather be daydreaming. The clay studio for me is a private space where I physically walk into my brain. A place where I like to daydream within the confines of the materials and processes of clay making. Sometimes these pursuits are intentional and sometimes they are passing epiphanies.
Q: Do you have a favorite piece in this collection, or one that sticks out in particular as important?
A: The pieces that I get most excited about are the pots that merge the imagery, patterning, and shapes. It’s difficult to arrange these ideas. When the image lies upon the pot as a tattoo there can be a separation for ideas. Almost like there is no reason for them to be together. At the same time there are always compromises that I have to juggle while merging these ideas. But there are some pots that synergize all these elements. “The Snorkler and Scool Zoetrope Jar” is an example of a pot that merges all these elements well. Zoetrope is a term I like to use to define a certain section of my work. These are the pots that undulate in and out and allow the imagery to come to life as they move around the shapes.
Q: What do you hope people take away from viewing your artwork in this collection?
A: Joy, just joy. I make these pots alone and they often make me laugh with the absurdity of them. Sometimes I think these ideas are so stupid, which is all the more reason for me to make them.
Q: You will be the host on the St. Croix Pottery Tour next year. What does that role entail?
A: Last year the Hosts of The St. Croix Valley Pottery Tour asked me if I would join them as a host and become the eighth stop on the Tour. It was quite an honor and felt like a huge validation of 23 years of persistence and effort. As a host I am entrusted to present studio pottery as the focus of the event, within those guidelines I will have to formulate a group of artists to be showcased at our home/studio. It's quite an undertaking that asks a lot of my family, as a group and personally we must delegate and plan so that everyone can have success and manage the stress of the moments.
Q: Is there anything else you think would be important for people to know about yourself or your artwork?
A: I make pots because I want to and because I must. If I wasn’t making pots, I’d be making something else. I have too many interests and not enough time, but making pots is something that allows me to merge them all. I get to invent my world.
Jadoonath’s collection, “Day Dreaming” is currently on display at the MacRostie Art Center in Grand Rapids, Minn. through October 29. For more information about Jadoonath, visit his website https://peterjadoonathpottery.com/
