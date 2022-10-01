Davis is Republican candidate for Dist. 6A

Pastor Ben Davis, endorsed Republican candidate for House District 06A, grew up just south of Crosslake, Minn., and has been a resident of the community for most of his life. “Growing up in a conservative home helped me understand long ago that we live in a Constitutional Republic,” Davis said. “Ronald Reagan was a childhood hero because my dad had so much respect for him. I still listen to President Reagan’s speeches and it gives me hope for our nation. Much of what folks faced economically back then mirrors what we are facing today.” Davis said his top issues are eliminating the social security tax and major tax cuts, limiting government, election integrity and defending life.

“Minnesota had a record-setting surplus this year. Democrats blocked tax relief that could have helped families in our area, including the end of taxes on social security. Many of us are struggling with inflation, the cost of groceries, gas prices and high property taxes— I will work hard to give you your money back through major tax cuts and help you keep more of your paycheck. Bigger government doesn’t produce wealth or prosperity, Minnesotans do.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments