Davis is Republican candidate for Dist. 6A

Pastor Ben Davis, endorsed Republican candidate for House District 06A, grew up just south of Crosslake, Minn., and has been a resident of the community for most of his life. “Growing up in a conservative home helped me understand long ago that we live in a Constitutional Republic,” Davis said. “Ronald Reagan was a childhood hero because my dad had so much respect for him. I still listen to President Reagan’s speeches and it gives me hope for our nation. Much of what folks faced economically back then mirrors what we are facing today.” Davis said his top issues are eliminating the social security tax and major tax cuts, limiting government, election integrity and defending life.
“Minnesota had a record-setting surplus this year. Democrats blocked tax relief that could have helped families in our area, including the end of taxes on social security. Many of us are struggling with inflation, the cost of groceries, gas prices and high property taxes— I will work hard to give you your money back through major tax cuts and help you keep more of your paycheck. Bigger government doesn’t produce wealth or prosperity, Minnesotans do.”
Davis said another priority is limiting emergency powers so a governor can never again abuse and cripple businesses as Governor Walz has done. “The devastation of small businesses across Minnesota has been a tragedy. Business owners had their rights violated and we need to make sure this never happens again. Minnesotans are ready for policies that strengthen our economy, not hurt them. It will be important for us to ease the burden on businesses and open up more opportunities for the mining and timber industry to help prosper our district. Growing up in the woods gives you an understanding that trees like to grow back. Fishing, camping and exploring in the Cuyuna Range proved to me that mining done right can actually enhance the outdoors. It’s absolutely beautiful today bringing in thousands of tourists every year.”
Davis says he also understands that in order to achieve these goals and more, it is vital for Minnesota to elect a Republican Governor. “Republicans need the House, Senate and Governor’s office if we want Minnesota to prosper. The decay we’ve seen in law and order has only made things worse. I personally know Dr Scott Jensen and would like to help him restore law and order to our great state, secure our elections, fight for parental rights in education and defend our second amendment rights that are constantly under attack by the radical left. The Democrat party no longer stands for these sacred principles while they accuse those who still believe in them of being radical. Unfortunately for Minnesotans, they have left the farm.”
Davis is a strong pro-life advocate, an avid hunter and is passionate about honoring and caring for our veterans. He is endorsed by the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 49, the North Central State Regional Council of Carpenters, the Minnesota Pipe Trades Association, the Minn Farm Bureau Political Action Committee, the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, the Minnesota Gun Owners PAC, the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce Leadership Fund PAC, the National Federation of Independent Business and Minnesotans for Health and Parental Rights.
Ben celebrated 22 years of marriage to his wife Dawn this past summer. They have six children and enjoy church, aviation and spending time with family.
District 06A contains portions of Cass, Crow Wing, and Itasca Counties, including the communities of Grand Rapids, Cohasset, Garrison, Crosby, Ironton, Remer and more.
