Davis announces bid for Itasca Auditor/Treasurer

Chief Deputy Itasca County Auditor Treasurer Deb Davis has announced that she is seeking election to Auditor/Treasurer.
Davis has spent 43 years working in various positions with the federal and county government and says she takes pride in the wealth of knowledge she has gained during her career.
“I enjoy assisting the taxpayers of Itasca County whether they are permanent residents, business owners or part-time (seasonal) residents. I feel very strongly that the knowledge and experience I have obtained over the
past 43 years will deem me to be the most qualified candidate for the office of Itasca County Auditor Treasurer.”
As the current Itasca County Chief Deputy Auditor Treasurer, Davis focuses on customer service and expects her staff to extend the same respect to all those who seek the department’s assistance.
“My staff will never be asked to do something that I would not be willing to do myself,” explained Davis. “It is a team effort and much internal satisfaction on my part to be able to be an effective and caring public servant to the taxpayers of Itasca County. I thoroughly enjoy all aspects of my position as Chief Deputy Auditor Treasurer for Itasca County and look forward to applying my current knowledge and experience in a new role of Itasca County Auditor Treasurer. I will use my knowledge and experience to develop new ideas to streamline and improve current procedures as necessary in this position.”
Davis was appointed Chief Deputy Auditor/Treasurer in 2007. In this capacity she acts as the Itasca County Auditor/Treasurer in his absence, hand calculates all tax types which requires passing a tax calculation exam provided by the Minnesota Department of Revenue every four years, assists with county wide elections, calculates tax rates and annual taxes utilizing local levies and tax capacities (tax bases), and maintains levy records for all cities, townships, school districts and special taxing districts which involves multiple reports required by the state. She is also responsible for directly supervising four auditor/treasurer staff and indirectly supervising an additional seven auditor staff.
Prior to her work with the auditor/treasurer’s office, Davis served as Assistant Itasca County Assessor with Senior Accredited Minnesota Assessor Designation, and held various positions in that office including Itasca County Assessor/Appraiser I & II, secretary for the Itasca County Assessor’s Department.
She has completed various continued education courses required to maintain required licensure for Assessor and Auditor/Treasurer, including:
Davis has been certified every four years for the Tax Calculation Course & Exam through Minnesota Department of Revenue for Certification every four years.
“During the past 16 years, I have taken this exam every four years and have successfully passed this to meet this required certification and compliance being the only employee of Itasca County with this certification,” said Davis who has also completed the PACE Course, Ethics for MN Assessors, Conservation Easement Valuation & Case Studies, National USPAP, Assessment Administration, Income Approach to Valuation, Basic Income Approach to Valuation, Techniques of Mass Appraisal, Residential Appraisal, Assessment Laws, History & Procedures and the Construction Monitoring Training Program.
Davis and her husband Kirk have been married for 37 years and have raised four children; Andrew, Stephen, Matthew and Bobbie in Blackberry Township in Itasca County. They also have six grandchildren.
“We feel very fortunate to have been able to reside, work and raise our children in Itasca County.”
According to Davis, her 16 years experience as the Chief Deputy Itasca County Auditor Treasurer makes her knowledgeable of the responsibilities that are related to being a Department Head of the Auditor Treasurer’s Office.
“In my opinion I think it would be in the best interest of the residents of Itasca County to elect the next Auditor Treasurer who fully understands all the different duties and responsibilities within the Auditor Treasurers Office. Supervision skills of a larger staff would also be an invaluable trait that I feel I have gained from my current role and that of Assistant County Assessor for three plus years supervising approximately 13 appraisers and office staff before transitioning to my current position.”
Davis is open to answering questions or concerns regarding the race for Auditor Treasurer for Itasca County. Call her at (218) 244-3016 or e-mail debforauditor@gmail.com.
