Dasovich is candidate for Itasca County Sheriff

Joe Dasovich is running for Itasca County Sheriff. The fourth generation Itasca County resident graduated from Nashwauk High school. He is married to wife Rachel who is a fifth-generation Itasca County resident and together they have three children (Lily 13, Mara 10, and Henry 7).
Currently, Dasovich is the Chief of the Nashwauk Police department and the EMS coordinator. He supervises 36 employees between the two departments which includes four full time police officers, five part time officers, six full time EMTs, one part time EMT, and 20 paid on-call EMTs. As an administrator, Dasovich is in charge of two budgets, writes policy and implements city ordinance, along with many other duties. He also serves as a member of the ISD 319 School Board school board, is a volunteer firefighter, and recently started coaching for his son’s T-ball team.
“Over the years I have done a lot of training and taken several courses to expand my knowledge and strengthen my proficiency for the many roles and responsibilities I undertake. Some of these include fire arson investigation, Chief Law Enforcement Officer (CLEO) and command leadership training, active shooter instructor training (ALICE), and I completed the Humphrey School of Policy fellows which is a nine-month bipartisanship government policy leadership course. I also have an AAS degree in law enforcement from HCC and a BA degree in Criminal Justice from Concordia University St. Paul.
Before becoming a police officer, Dasovich served in the US Army during the Iraq war. He completed basic training in Fort Benning, Georgia and was given his duty station at Fort Campbell Kentucky, home of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault). He was assigned to Bravo Company 2nd/327th Infantry Regiment and was part of the “NO SLACK“ Battalion.
“While serving a one-year deployment, my unit and I assaulted our way north through Iraq in cities such as Najaf, Al-hillah, Mosul and finally setting our area of operations in the Q-West air force base in northern Iraq. I was Honorably discharged with a good conduct medal, global war on terrorism expeditionary medal, global war on terrorism service medal, national defense service medal, army service ribbon, overseas service bar, expert Badge m-16 rifle, expert badge hand grenade, and the combat infantryman badge.”
During the past 20 years, between his time in the Army and serving the community as a police officer, Dasovich says he has gained a lot of experience and many skills including responsible budget planning, employee management, ability to multitask, problem solving and forecasting capabilities, and acknowledgement in the importance of transparency.
“I take immense pride in being a person that can be described as visible, approachable, dedicated, and dependable,” explained Dasovich who believes his history as a police officer has proved that residents, council members, and those he works closely with, “feel comfortable approaching me, as I make myself available even when not on duty. I always make a point to greet people with kindness in work and in my personal life. Most people see me as that friendly, familiar face and I continuously try to take time to listen to the concerns of residents or simply hear about someone’s day.”
According to Dasovich, his dedication to his community and its success has shown in the many roles he has taken.
“When I first took over the ambulance service it was struggling to staff 911 calls and running in a deficit. It is now fully staffed, operating efficiently, and meeting the needs of the community. In addition, I have worked alongside my fellow School board members to help pass a referendum to build a new school for ISD 319.”
Dasovich says his dedication reaches beyond Nashwauk as he has also partnered with neighboring communities by providing a way to serve them with ordinance enforcement and a police presence.
“While working as the chief I have made sure to be a dependable leader to my fellow officers by making sure they have someone to turn to after responding to difficult calls. Whether it is during their shift or outside of work hours. The job of a police officer reaches far beyond dealing with the criminal aspect. We are also first responders and most times first ones on scene of an accident. This can be hard on officers especially in a small community where we likely know the victims. I have also implemented the program called Checkup from the Neck up, which allows any Nashwauk employee to visit a local mental health practitioner of their choosing and it will not be billed to their insurance. They receive 6 free visits covered solely by the city of Nashwauk. This is to increase employee wellness and retain our valuable work force.”
Growing up and now working in Itasca county, Dasovich feels he has a vast understanding of what the public deserves and requires of its Sheriff. The following are an overview of what he feels are the most important tasks that will need to be addressed as sheriff:
• I plan to bring fiscal integrity to the sheriff’s office by first comparing revenues and expenditures coming in and leaving the office. I will review all current contracts, schedules, contracted services, and review current operating expenses.
• I am going to take on the challenge of reducing the methamphetamine and heroin use in our county. This is a pandemic not only locally, but also state and county wide, and it must be addressed. Solutions include using and empowering the AIM task force and strengthening the relationship with the BWDTF.
• Mental health continues to be an area of concern. We must provide professional development for staff in this area and strengthen and develop partnerships with out local mental health providers.
• The new construction of the jail is a concern to our taxpayers. I will make sure our jail is run efficiently and effectively, making sure our tax dollars are being used wisely.
• Lastly, I plan to implement a civil service commission to ensure there is a trustworthy system of checks and balances in place to aid the citizen’s expectations of accountability and transparency for the sheriff’s office.
“With my extensive background of service, education, and leadership, I am confident I will be a valuable asset to the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office, and I am committed to creating a future the citizens can be proud of,” added Dasovich. “Thank you for your support and remember to vote on Aug. 9 for the primary election and again on Nov. 8 at the general election.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.