Dasovich is candidate for Itasca County Sheriff

Joe Dasovich is running for Itasca County Sheriff. The fourth generation Itasca County resident graduated from Nashwauk High school. He is married to wife Rachel who is a fifth-generation Itasca County resident and together they have three children (Lily 13, Mara 10, and Henry 7).

Currently, Dasovich is the Chief of the Nashwauk Police department and the EMS coordinator. He supervises 36 employees between the two departments which includes four full time police officers, five part time officers, six full time EMTs, one part time EMT, and 20 paid on-call EMTs. As an administrator, Dasovich is in charge of two budgets, writes policy and implements city ordinance, along with many other duties. He also serves as a member of the ISD 319 School Board school board, is a volunteer firefighter, and recently started coaching for his son’s T-ball team.

