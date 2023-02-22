Disease surveillance for chronic waste disease (CWD) in the Grand Rapids area DPA 679 finds no new positive cases after two confirmed cases of CWD within city limits. Unlike a virus or bacteria, that the deer’s immune system might overcome, CWD is an always-fatal neurological disease that affects cervids, including white-tail deer. The disease is caused by a prion, and the Center for Disease Control does not recommend consuming venison from a CWD-positive deer.
Deer harvest in DPA 679 was up 32% this year due to increased harvest opportunities prompted by the detection of chronic wasting disease in the city of Grand Rapids. As of the end of archery season on Dec. 31, 2022, a total of 3,151 deer had been harvested in DPA 679, and an additional 49 deer were harvested in the City of Grand Rapids special hunts.
Sampling for CWD was mandatory during the opening weekend of firearms season and voluntary during other times. Hunters provided 974 samples across DPA 679, with no additional CWD positive deer detected. Compliance was high during mandatory sampling with hunters providing samples for 98% of adult deer registered. The large number and good distribution of samples across the area that suggests CWD is not prevalent in the surrounding landscape.
In March 2022, a homeowner within the Grand Rapids city limits reported a dead deer in their yard that was found to be positive for CWD. A second CWD-positive deer was taken less than one mile from that site during targeted culling operations. The discovery of CWD in wild deer led to the designation of DPA 679 (formerly 179) around Grand Rapids as a disease management zone.
Grand Rapids City Hunt
49 deer were harvested as part of the annual city deer hunt which is down from 79 deer harvested in 2021. Much of the city is off-limits to the annual hunt.
To remain proactive in an area of known infection, additional targeted culling will take place within the city limits beginning in late-February to further reduce urban deer populations. Culling is used to disrupt potential disease transmission between animals and to limit CWD’s geographic spread on the landscape. Culling on private land will only take place with the permission of the landowner.
“Deer in close proximity to known locations of CWD infections present the highest risk of spreading disease outward into the surrounding area,” said Mark Spoden, Grand Rapids area wildlife supervisor. “Despite 10 years of annual city deer hunts, there are still deer in areas of the city where they are essentially not huntable. In this situation, culling is the only effectiveand safe tool we must reduce deer numbers in the city.”
Like past culling efforts, deer will be tested for CWD, and venison will be made available to the public lengthy beginning list of existing requests that were not fulfilled last year.
The DNR also reminds people that Itasca County and several neighboring counties remain under a deer feeding ban.
More information about CWD can be found on the DNR website (mndnr.gov/CWD), or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at: (cdc.gov/prions/cwd)
Questions can be referred to DNR’s Grand Rapids Area Wildlife Office at 218-328-8860 (please leave a voicemail), calls returned Mon-Fri, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) or by email at grandrapids.wildlife@state.mn.us.
