CWD surveillance in area finds no new positive cases; additional culling to take place within city

Disease surveillance for chronic waste disease (CWD) in the Grand Rapids area DPA 679 finds no new positive cases after two confirmed cases of CWD within city limits. Unlike a virus or bacteria, that the deer’s immune system might overcome, CWD is an always-fatal neurological disease that affects cervids, including white-tail deer. The disease is caused by a prion, and the Center for Disease Control does not recommend consuming venison from a CWD-positive deer.

Deer harvest in DPA 679 was up 32% this year due to increased harvest opportunities prompted by the detection of chronic wasting disease in the city of Grand Rapids. As of the end of archery season on Dec. 31, 2022, a total of 3,151 deer had been harvested in DPA 679, and an additional 49 deer were harvested in the City of Grand Rapids special hunts.


