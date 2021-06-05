Curiosity and our wild world

‘Wild Whimsy of the Northwoods’ by Diamond Knispel at the MAC
Artist Diamond Knispel has dreamed about having her own solo gallery for many years. That vision has come true as her first solo gallery is now up at the MacRostie Art Center (MAC) in Grand Rapids in the Minnesota Gallery. Knispel’s gallery of paintings will be on display through June 25 and is sponsored by Oak Hill Assisted Living.
Knispel has always had a love for art. She began selling art and doing commissions in 2011. From there she went into teaching art in 2012. This led to a teaching residency at the MAC in Grand Rapids in 2013.
“The reason I even started painting or teaching is because in 2013 MacRostie hired me as the artist in residence,” said Knispel.
That same year, Knispel accepted a three-month residency at Old Central School as one of the first arts in residence. Knispel has also worked Itasca Lice Options, Northern Lights Community School, the Northern-Cass DAC and in school-based residencies. Currently she is the Marketing and Arts Program Coordinator at Headwaters Music & Arts in Bemidji.
Through the years, Knispel’s main choice of medium has also changed. She began using ink and pencil for her commissions, but has shifted to using paints and more vibrant colors in her work. Likewise, her subjects have also changed. Cute, round-shaped, comic-like people were what she drew when she was younger. From there she has shifted to painting realistic, but still cute, animals.
“It’s really cute and it says everything in a nice way, which just happened, but it works for me,” Knispel commented. “I like saying things with loud color and pretty things and cute things, because I feel like people listen more.”
Knispel takes inspiration from many sources such as old rock music album art—think Led Zeppelin and Fleetwood Mac—to Norman Rockwell and Dr. Seuss.
“I love the Norman Rockwell vibe of knowing that you can address complex issues by showing simplicity of the things just around you,” Knispel stated. “And that even when life is complicated there’s simple ways to find joy.”
While Dr.Seuss is known for his whimsical children’s illustrations, Knispel is also inspired by his lesser known artwork that didn’t make it in the books. Still holding on to a sense of fun, Dr.Seuss’s lesser known work features darker tones and abstract shapes.
“The way I got to this style is I stopped caring about what anybody had to say about it, other than critiques on the actual skill level,” Knispel explained. “And then I was able to move forward.”
In her first ever solo gallery, Knispel has been able to show off her paintings that feature a wide variety of flora, fauna, and other creatures from our “wild world,” as Knispel describes it. She hopes that those who come to the gallery will take a moment to be curious about the plants and animals she has painted.
“I’m hoping that they’ll walk away thinking a little bit more about the wild world that surrounds us and that they’ll have a little bit more of, I want people to pause and to consider cause and effort, and the reciprocal nature of everything.”
With her history of working with the MAC and being an artist in residence in Grand Rapids, Knispel was determined to have her first gallery in this community.
“It does feel really full circle for me and it’s exciting because I always looked at all of those wonderful artists who came through the doors when I was working there and thought, ‘Aw man, those guys are awesome. Someday I can be that person,’” said Knispel. “And now I am and I have grown a lot and I’ve seen a lot of things since then.”
Knispel extended a special thank you to Katie Marshall, executive director of the MAC, for her support over the years. She also is grateful for all of the people at the MAC she has worked with and for the Grand Rapids community.
“Katie is just so wonderful and kind and supportive,” said Knispel. “The whole place is, and Grand Rapids!”
Diamond Knispel’s exhibit, ‘Wild Whimsy of the Northwoods’ will be on display June 4-25 at the MacRostie Art Center. To learn more about Knispel and her work, visit https://www.diamondraraavis.com/
