Cribbage scores Nov 9, 2022

YMCA Mon. Oct. 31
1st. Dave Leppanen & Lana Balling 9
2nd. Bob Vance & Tim Panchyshyn 19
3rd. Larry Walstad & Brenda Baker 20
3rd. Brian Dionisopoulos & Jackie Vance 20
4th. Gary Burkholder & Lenny Brown 26
5th. JoAnn Watson & Bernie Winger 28
Worst score Alice Anderson & Robert Harawood 109

Wabana Hall Tues. Nov.1
1 Bill Burk & Doug Savage 23
2nd. Victor Bush & Lois Best 36
3rd. Gloria Snyder & Pam Leppanen 39
4th. Jack Laudenbach & Jeff LeSarge 42
5th. Tim Panchyshyn & Red Gottschalk 48
Worst score Ralph Lorenz & John Anderson 97

Pengilly Center Weds. Nov.2
1st. Tim Zaren & Ted Jarvis 25
2nd. Gary Lefebvre & Pierre Daoust 32
3rd. Pat Hanson & Mary Farnsworth 46
Worst score Alice & John Anderson 116

Grand Rapids Moose Weds. Nov. 2
1st. Bill Gothard & Larry Kerr 5
2nd. Pete Nelson & George Villebro 16
3rd. Ginny & Ron Foix 26
4th. Mark & Lana Balling 35
Worst score Doug & Esther Savage 105
