Cribbage scores Oct 7, 2022

YMCA Mon. Sept. 191st. Dave Leppanen & Verl McCarty32nd. Jerry Harling & Trudi Schaefer193rd. Janet Dahline & Mary LaHood204th. Robert Harrawood & Doug Savage305th. Tim Panchyshyn & Blair Erickson326th. Gary Burkholder367th. Doug Leppanen & Ron Schaefer44Worst score JoAnn Watson & Cookie Billingame 112Wabana Hall Tues. Sept. 201st. Ginny Foix & Gloria Snyder12nd. Doug Leppanen & Al Schultz323rd. Ralph Lorenz & Ted Jarvis474th. Janice Sievert & Red Gottschalk525th. Victor Bush & Carol Speedling53Worst score Gary Burkholder & Bill Burk 117Pengilly Center Weds. Sept. 211st. Pat Hanson & Mary Farnsworth332nd. Doug Leppanen & Janice Sievert513rd. Esther & Doug Savage52Worst score Tim Zaren & Ted Jarvis 115Grand Rapids Moose Weds. Sept. 211st. Ron & Ginny Foix 32nd. Steve & Diane Johnson143rd. Doug & Esther Savage224th. Jack Laudenbach & Ted Jarvis394th. Pete Nelson & George Villebro39Worst score Mark & Lana Balling 139YMCA Fri. Sept. 231st. John Anderson 31st. Larry Walstad & Mary LaHood 32nd. Bob Vance & Jean Panchyshyn 43rd. Brian Dionisopoulos & Dale Walls314th. Jim Sommers & Janet Dahline38Worst score George Villebro & Trudi Schaefer 131YMCA Mon. Sept. 261st. Ralph Lorenz & Red Gottschalk 42nd. Doug Leppanen & Trudi Schaefer 53rd. Ginny Foix & Jack Laudenbach214th. Dave Leppanen & Alice Anderson225th. Victor Bush & Ron Foix316th. Dolly Mararo & Tim Panchyshyn34Worst score Jeff LeSarge & Wayne Johnson 134Wabana Hall Tues. Sept. 271st. Brenda Baker & Ginny Foix 82nd. Jack Laudenbach & Janice Sievert223rd. Don Watson & Mark Balling354th. Mary Farnsworth & Blaine Erickson375th. Veral McCarty & Trudi Schaefer396th. Bill Gothard & George Villebro416th. Gary Burkholder & Jackie Vance41Worst score Larry Walstad & Robert Harrawood 147Pengilly Hall Weds. Sept. 291st. Doug Leppanen & Dave Leppanen 62nd. Sue Jensen & Cheryl Mrowicki343rd. Tim Zaren & Ted Jarvis384th. Doug & Esther Savage62Worst score John & Alice Anderson 162Grand Rapids Moose Wed. Sept. 291st. Ted Jarvis & Jack Laudenbach222nd. Steve & Diane Johnson303rd. Bill Gothard & Larry Kerr404th. Janice Sievert & Ralph Lorenz655th. Harold & Gloria Snyder68Worst score Ginny & Ron Foix 102
